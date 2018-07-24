Kin Splash Zone opens in Carman

Carman officially has a fully operational splash pad in King’s Park.

The Kin Splash Zone opened to the public on Wednesday, July 18.

The Carman Splash Pad Committee announced the opening via their Facebook page, saying “we are so excited to announce that the Splash Pad will be open today.”

The committee thanked the Town of Carman municipality and employees for all their hard work preparing the splash pad. They also thanked Darren and Joanne Gunn, the Carman Kinsmen and Kinettes, Greenland Equipment, the Province of Manitoba Community Places Program and Access Credit Union for their financial support.

The committee has been working toward this goal for two years. Formed in 2016 by Carman-Dufferin and area residents, the committee has been busy ever since raising money, figuring out the logistics, organizing the construction and finally making the dream of a splash pad a reality.

And it was right on schedule too, as the original projected opening date was summer 2018.

The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. It includes a number of water features for children of all ages. Rules are posted on the Kin Splash Zone Facebook page, as well as at the site of the splash pad.

The pad also uses a recirculating system for water, which is more eco-friendly and cost-efficient to operate than the alternative flow-through option as it uses less water.

The project still needs to finish up some landscaping, including the installation of sponsored paving stones and the placement of benches. Showers are also expected to be installed at some point.

The Carman Splash Pad Committee is planning to host an official ribbon cutting event sometime this summer, but no date has been finalized as of yet.