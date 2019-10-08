Ken Werbiski wants you to vote Liberal this fall

Liberal candidate for the riding of Portage-Lisgar, Ken Werbiski, is excited about his second kick at the can as he feels the Liberal Party of Canada is the one to support because of the improvements they’ve made in the lives of real Canadians.

Werbiski was born and raised in Portage la Prairie, has been married to his wife Pam for 31 years, and has three grown children and three grandchildren. He’s left the region to Brandon, Manitoba, and Cape Dorset, Nunavut, only to return home to Portage la Prairie to be closer to family.

“In Portage I have been involved in the Fort la Riene school breakfast program, have volunteered for Central Plains Cancer Care, Sunset Palliative Care, Portage District Hospital Foundation, and the Portage-Lisgar Federal Liberal Association,” said Werbiski. “I have had much involvement with Habitat for Humanity, and I am currently a member of the steering committee. Currently, I am a Nurse, and Client Services Manager of a personal care home in Portage la Prairie.”

Werbiski decided to run in the last election because he felt unhappy with the direction the country was taking. He decided the country needed a more inclusive government whose policies included everyday Canadians.

“This time I am running because in speaking with people in Portage-Lisgar, they are looking for an MP who will rise above all the negativity and American-style politics that have crept into our country,” he explained. “People are also looking for an MP who will take our issues to Ottawa instead of always bringing Ottawa here.”

Werbiski says the Liberal party is the one to support because of the improvements they have made in the lives of real Canadians.

“From the creation of the Canada Child Benefit which has improved the lives of thousands of families, to bringing the age of retirement back to 65, to restoring services with the Department of Veterans Affairs and reopening the nine offices and the reinstatement of lifelong pensions, to the decreasing of small business tax while decreasing taxes for the middle class,” said Werbiski.

He feels it is now time to build on the improvements made by the Liberals in the region.

“We will institute an increase to the Canada Child Benefit, no federal tax on maternity benefits at the source, and recognize the needs of families adopting by giving a 15-week parental leave,” outlined Werbiski. “The Liberal Party plans to create 250,000 more before-and-after school daycare spots and are going to make them more affordable.”

Werbiski also boasts the fact that the Liberals will raise the basic personal tax deduction to $15,000 as support for young Canadians is important.

“We will increase student grants by 40%, and offer students two years before they have to start paying back student loans,” adds Werbiski. “We will invest in green technology training and trades. For seniors, the Federal Liberal government will increase old age security by 10% at the age of 75 and this will be indexed for inflation. We’ve committed to increasing the Canada Pension Plan for survivor benefits.”

The Liberal party is planning to provide funding for 100,000 affordable homes while introducing surtax on absentee foreign homeowners. The Party has committed to an interest-free loan for making homes more resilient to inclement weather as well as small businesses, which will benefit from the elimination of swipe fees for card purchases.

“The CFIB estimates this will save businesses $500M a year,” he said. “The Liberal Party is investing in entrepreneurs, and eliminating fees for mentorship and training with the Federal Business Development Bank. We are also dedicated to improving high-speed internet access to rural areas of the country.

“This has already come to fruition in Portage-Lisgar as a result of the $10.3 M grant to Valley Fibre to bring high-speed internet to southern Portage-Lisgar,” added Werbiski. “We all know that staying connected is a top priority, not only for business but for schools and hospitals as well. Universal Pharmacare is estimated to save Canadians $5-B per year once implemented and will benefit all Canadians. People in Canada will no longer have to choose between buying medications, and the other necessities of life.”

Werbiski has a few main points he’s focusing on as well.

– Working closely with our First Nations and achieving the recommendations from The Truth and Reconciliation Committee and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report are a top priority for our Liberal government.

– The Liberal Party of Canada has an achievable climate change plan. We commit to ending fossil fuel subsidies and becoming net-zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our plan is to protect 25% of our land and oceans by 2025 and ban single-use plastics. The Liberal Party of Canada will plant 2 billion trees within the next 10 years which will help with carbon capture.

– A high priority for the citizens of Portage-Lisgar is the meth crisis and crime, which go hand-in-hand. Stopping the revolving door justice system and holding people responsible for their actions. Identifying and treating underlying factors, such as addictions and mental health issues.

– Healthcare is on everyone’s mind. Universal, single-desk pharmacare for Canada.

– A National School Meal Program. Of the G8, and 34 Nation OECD countries, Canada is the only country without a national school meal program. National school meal programs are critical to student health and well-being.

“In my role as Client Services Manager in the health care system, not only do I provide leadership to all of the units in our care home but it is critical that I maintain strong relationships with residents, families, all levels of staff, the larger health care system and our community,” he pointed out. “This is much like an elected official who needs to have a good relationship with the citizens as well as all levels of government to provide the best services and outcomes for everyone.”

Werbiski feels with his understanding of local, provincial and federal issues, along with his ability to build relationships, and assertively advocate for the needs of constituents will serve Portage-Lisgar well for years to come.