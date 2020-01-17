Keep active this winter with Carman Dufferin Recreation

Carman Dufferin Recreation wishes everyone a Happy New Year and hopes residents are ready to have another successful year of programming as CDR is in the process of planning all of their programs for Winter, Spring and Summer 2020.

The 5th annual 3-on-3 hockey tournament was held earlier this month and it was a success. 4 teams registered in each hockey category Novice, Atom and PeeWee a total of 84 skaters. Each 1st place teams received a Carman Dufferin Rec 3 on 3 champ bags this year. The fitness class, Mindful Movements, started January 8, it is on Wednesday evenings from 6:00-6:45 p.m. at the Carman Community Hall. There are still spots available, so register in the office if you are interested.

New to CDR this winter is a MB Moose Game by Bus. For only $35.00 you get a ticket and bus ride there to watch the game and then back to Carman. We have a couple new programs in the works, Resistance Training with Amanda Remple on Tuesday evenings at 7:45 p.m. for 5 weeks, cost is $70.00. Another new class is Make your own Mozza Cheese. These new programs will be coming in February so keep a look out for more information. We also have fall/winter programs that will be finishing up at the end of February.

Numerous drop-In programs that have started back up:

Hall Walking at the Community Hall Monday-Thursday 9:30-11:00 a.m. until March 26.

Evening Hall Walking in the Carman Collegiate hallways Monday – Friday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. until April 3.

Men’s Drop-In Basketball at the Carman Collegiate, Wednesday evenings from 8:30-10:00 p.m. Men’s basketball has a one-time fee of $10 which go towards new pinnies. Ages 16 plus.

Pickleball drop-in at the Carman Community Hall Thursday evenings from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Pickleball only costs $2.00. Bring a friend to play with, no experience needed.

NEW January 2020 – Women’s drop-in Basketball at the Carman Collegiate on Monday evenings from 8:30-9:45 p.m. This drop-in is free to women older than 16. You can join in a game or just shoot around.

To register for these programs or more information go to www.carmandufferinrecreation.com or call the office at 204-745-2684. If there are any programs you would like to see come to Carman don’t hesitate to contact us.