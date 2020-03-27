Kat's Kritters: Great time to adopt, support available

Do you have some extra time on your hands these days and maybe thinking about adding a new furry friend to your family?

There are many animals waiting in rescues and shelters for loving homes and now might be a great time to consider adopting!

Did you know that Kat’s Kritters Rescue mainly specializes in helping “difficult to place” animals? These animals may need a little extra time to adjust when going to a new home, so adopting during a period where the extra time was available would be ideal for them. While many of the currently available “Kritters” have special requirements for their new family and home, there are also a number of available animals that would adapt easily into most home environments.

If the rescue doesn’t have the right match, they can direct you to other reputable organizations. There are thousands of animals awaiting adoption throughout the province, and the right one for you is out there waiting! There are many benefits to adopting, the most obvious being that you are providing a home to a deserving animal, which in turn opens up space for the rescue to help another animal in need.

Adopting a pet is great for you, too! The companionship of an animal can have a therapeutic effect and provide comfort during challenging times, such as what the world is currently experiencing. All adoptable pets, including full profiles on each, can be found on the website, www.katskrittersmb.com. Information about how to adopt or donate can also be found on the site.

The rescue is always in need of donations, both monetary and supplies, and all support is appreciated. The most needed supply items at this time include cleaning supplies such as bleach, floor/multipurpose cleaner, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels, as well as canned cat and dog food, and clumping cat litter. In Carman, donations can be dropped off at 149 Main St. S. Donations and should be left in the garage so that safe social distancing practices are observed. Alternate donation drop-off locations, and the full donation wish list can be viewed at www.katskrittersmb.com.

If you are struggling to feed your pet during these difficult times, please visit www.katskrittersmb.com and click on the Community Services tab to learn more about Kat’s Kritters Rescue’s Pet Food Assistance program.

The adoptable animals pictured are of Chloe (cream coloured kitty), Cara (brown tabby kitty), Mindy (black and tan dog), Qwik (blonde dog).

Chloe is a young adult female cat that came into rescue as a kitten with a severe jaw injury. She required surgery to repair as much of the jaw as possible. She looks a bit different, but that just adds to her uniqueness! Chloe is a bit shy at first, but enjoys other friendly cats and is playful and goofy once she trusts. Chloe had to have all of her teeth removed due to feline stomatitis, but recovered very well from that and she is now pain-free. Chloe is looking for a loving home.

Cara is an adult female cat that is a wonderful feline! She is a busy cat that enjoys playing with interactive toys, chasing bugs, watching the birds out the window, and climbing cat stands. Cara is social with other friendly cats and with gentle dogs.

Mindy is a young adult female husky/shepherd mix that has been in rescue for an extended time awaiting a forever home that will be the right fit. Mindy is a smart, loyal dog and she loves to run! Mindy also loves water and playing with her favourite toys. She experiences some separation anxiety so she would do best in a home where she wouldn’t be left alone for long periods. Mindy does well with other medium or large breed dogs following a proper introduction but needs a cat and a small animal free home.

Qwik is a young adult male mixed breed dog. He is a dog in need of an experienced family. Qwik came into rescue after being abandoned. He was so afraid that he ran for days and eventually had to be live trapped so that he could be brought to safety. Qwik is a very fearful dog that will need ongoing positive training to help him build confidence. With gentle handling, Qwik bonds to his caregiver and becomes a loyal companion. Qwik is looking for a kid and cat free home but could live with a confident, friendly dog companion. He does exhibit resource guarding behaviours, so management in that area would be needed if expected to live with another canine.

More information about each of these animals, and about all available Kritters, can be found at www.katskrittersmb.com or on the rescue’s Facebook page.