Kat's Kritters and CDFD partner for calendar

Two things most of the public adores are coming together for a project to be released just in time for the holiday season as a couple of locals have brought the Carman Dufferin Fire Department (CDFD) and Kat’s Kritters Animal Rescue together for a calendar shoot to raise funds for both organizations.

“Pretty much came together I was sitting at my computer one day and I was wondering if there was more I could do for Kats Kritters, as we got our sweet dog from her and I know financially she needs all the help she can get,” said the creator of the calendar, Chelsea Kozak. “I called a friend and we got the ball rolling and within two days we had a plan and were ready to go with both organizations.”

Kat’s Kritters and the fire department will be splitting the proceeds from the calendar, which will feature pictures of CDFD members along with adoptable currently, and adopted out of, the rescue.

“Basically, the fire department will pose with adoptable animals, cats and dogs, and previously adopted cats and dogs from the rescue,” said Kozak. “It’s really neat and people love both, so we figured why not bring them together for this.”

The first set of photos happened over the weekend, and with the rain, most of the shots taken were inside of the fire hall in Carman. Tuesday the group headed outside to get a few more shots.

“We want to have calendars ready to go to print at Toews Printing and Office Supplies in Carman by October 1,” explained Kozak. “They need a month in the printer so we’ll hopefully have them ready for sale November 1.”

Calendars we will sell for 15$ each and will have a little bonus for buyers.

“We are even planning advertising space in the calendars,” added Kozak. “150$ will get companies a logo with the information included and there is lots of space. A few businesses even want to put coupons in the back. So it sounds like we’ll have a page full of coupons for local businesses in Carman.”

Kozak says she owes a big thanks to Mackenzie Gaultier Photography, who is taking care of all the of the pictures and editing.