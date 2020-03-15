Karios Blanket exercise coming to Carman

Southern Health-Santé Sud is pleased to offer the Karios Blanket Exercise in Carman on Saturday, April 4, 2020, which is free to all interested participants.

The workshop, developed in collaboration with Indigenous Elders, Knowledge Keepers and Educators, and led by trained facilitators, takes participants on a walk through the past, tracing the impact of colonialism on Indigenous peoples over the past 500 years. Through active engagement in the workshop participants can increase their knowledge and understanding of Canadian-Indigenous history, and this is an important step towards dismantling racism and moving towards reconciliation.

There is a limit of 50 participants who will be accepted free of charge and on a first-come-first-serve basis. Participants in this session should bring a blanket from home.

If you would like to learn more about the Karios Blanket Exercise please visit the website at https://www.kairosblanketexercise.org/

The event happens Saturday, April 4 from 1-4 p.m. at the Carman United Church Hall, 142 1st Street SW.

To register, call Karen McGill at 204-745-6835 or email cupc@mymts.net.