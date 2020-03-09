Job Fair planned at Carman Collegiate

Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce together with the Carman Collegiate will be hosting a Job Fair, Thursday, April 16th, 2020, 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at Carman Collegiate

It is my hope that your company or organization would consider hosting a table at this event. Set up for the event will take place from 9-10 a.m. and the job fair will run from 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. The purpose of this event would be to further educated students at Carman Collegiate on the opportunities available within our community. Businesses and organizations can recruit students for jobs while raising awareness of the post-secondary education required to work within the company.

This event will be mandatory for Grade 8-10 students and may be optional for grade 11 and 12 students. The grade 8, 9 and 10 students will each be given the task of asking at least one employer a question, and then the employer will have a special colour of pen to sign their paper to take back to their teachers.

A suggestion for material available on your table would be:

– A list of all jobs with your business or organization

– A list of currently available jobs

– Your values and mission, etc.

– Brochures about student programs

– Information on apprenticeship programs that your business may offer

– Sheets about interview do’s and don’ts

– Application forms – If applicable

“I understand that the timeline for this event is rather short, but the Collegiate feels that this time of year will be beneficial to students as well as potential employees,” said Chamber Executive Director Jodi Winkler. “We hope to make this an annual event for the Chamber, if it proves to be successful.”

To register or for more information on this event, please contact Winkler at the Carman Community Chamber of Commerce by calling (204) 750-3050.