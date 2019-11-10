Jill Officer in Carman for Learn to Curl Program

An Olympic gold medalist was in Carman over the weekend to shine some light on one of Canada’s most iconic sports.

Canadian gold medal curler Jill Officer stopped by the Carman Golf and Curling Club Friday as part of RBC’s Learn to Curl – Fun With Rocks and Rings event held to get youngsters and adults interested in the sport of curling.

“We probably had a dozen adults and 45 kids come out and see her when she was here,” said curling club manager, Dean North. “We had two elementary school classes come with first-time curlers and Jill was great with everyone. She took pictures with all the kids and adults and then did a question and answer period with the kids where the kids got to ask her questions about the Olympics, the team, anything they wanted. It was really well done by her.”

Officer took the time to address children’s questions at the curling club for a couple of hours on Friday morning, along with a couple of adults that made the trip out to see a Canadian icon. Officer even stepped on the ice for a couple of throws before breaking out the crown jewel of her appearance.

“I’ve never held a gold medal before so it was cool to get to do that,” said North. “She was great with it too, offering it up to people who wanted a closer look. She even said if she loses the medal she can’t get another one.”

One child asked Officer her how much is the medal worth, to which she gave this reply.

“It is probably only worth maybe 4 or $500 if you melted down the gold but she said she can’t get another one, so in certain terms the medal is priceless,” explained North. “She is an excellent human being and good on RBC for bringing her out to get some promotion of the curling club and get some people out trying curling. It was a great day for the club.”

Leagues are starting this week at the Carman Golf and Curling Club including seniors, stick leagues, men’s women’s and Friday night mixed league.

“If anyone is interested in signing up as a single or spare, people should sign up,” added North. “Friday night mixed is a drop-in league and anyone can come out and join the fun. We’re also supposed to be holding family fun spiel November 15-16 but we are just getting started with the club leagues and haven’t promoted it too much.”

People can get in touch with Dean North at the Curling Club if interested to register. He says it’s not too expensive per team at around 10 to $20.