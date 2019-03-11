Jets invade Morris for Town Takeover event

It was a real takeover.

The town of Morris was lucky enough to play host to members of the Winnipeg Jets as the NHL team invaded the community for the first ever Winnipeg Jets Town Takeover event last week as hundreds stopped by the Multiplex to take part in a live Jets celebration after a long day of fun at Morris School.

“We were very happy with the turnout and from my perspective, unexpected just as to how good everything really was,” said Morris Mayor, Scott Crick. “They had the viewing party for the community to come and watch the game against the Lightning, but the production value they brought with them with spotlights and a fog machine was incredible. If you have ever been to a Jets game, even the sort of pre-game video with loud sounds made for a great exciting night.”

The entire day of activities started off at Morris School as Winnipeg Jets/ True North Sports executive and staff took groups of students for some new and exciting learning experiences. Kindergarten to Grade 4 students were treated to a yoga class with some lessons in regards to mental health and wellness, followed by a pizza party with Mick E Moose.

“From there we had an age-appropriate speech from True North Sports and Entertainment Senior Vice President Craig Heisinger, who came in and did a great job with his Project 11 presentation that he gives in honour of Rick Rypien,” said Morris School Principal, Mike Watson. “He did that with our 9 through 12’s and 5 through 8’s as well, just more tailored to their age level.”

The Morris Mavericks and students taking part in Morris School’s Hockey Academy also got a special treat as they were privy to two Winnipeg Jets’ alumni as Derek Meech and Mark Stuart stepped on the ice to have a little fun with the athletes.

“Our Hockey Academy kids and our Morris Mavericks, who left for provincials, got the chance to work with the Jets’ alumni on the ice here in Morris and it was a great experience,” adds Watson. “There were well over 500 people at the live streaming of the game at the Multiplex in Morris. The Jets definitely took over the town that is for sure.”

The event was a big day for a lot of young ones in the area, as not many people have the opportunity to make it out to a Jets game with prices the way they are.

“From my experience, the event was the closest you could get to being at a Jets game without actually going to a game. Mind you the soda and beer were a little cheaper,” laughs Crick. “It was just so fantastic for the kids to be able to have that experience.”

People were asked to bring lightly used hockey equipment with them for Morris Minor Hockey when attending the event.