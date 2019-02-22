Industrial Park prices nearly double

There was a big change to the Town of Carman Industrial Park’s base price per acre at the town’s last council meeting as the number nearly doubled from $8,500 to $15,000.

“We’re really just balancing our prices to match with other communities around the region because, really, we were the cheapest,” said Carman Mayor, Brent Owen. “It’s something we have looked at before and it was time we brought it up to match those costs.”

The recommendation to increase the fees came from the Economic Development Officer, as Tyler King noticed their base price per acre was well below that of industrial parks in the area.

The big jump in price may look like a lot at first glance, but Owen says it’s really not in the grand scheme considering how much lower Carman’s prices were compared to other towns and communities.

“It’s not necessarily going to turn businesses away,” said Owen. “As lots become scarce with people wanting them I think this really makes sense. It’s more of us keeping up with the competition, and let’s face it, infrastructure costs money and there is sewer and water to be put in so that costs us.”

The RM of Dufferin Industrial Park incentive program will remain in place.

The Town of Carman is responsible for all water drainage and the creation and maintenance of all road systems in the Industrial Park.

For further information or clarification regarding industrial lot pricing contact Cheryl Young, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Carman, or Economic Development Officer, Tyler King.