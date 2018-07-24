Incredible Creatures: The buzz on bumble bees

A common visitor to many flowers in our yards over the summer are large, hairy bumble bees. What many people know of bees, however, is based on honey bees.

So we will start this Incredible Creatures with a bumble bee quiz. Do bumble bees eat honey? Would they lose their stinger if they stung you? Do bumble bees live in hives with thousands of bees? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you need to keep reading.

Bumble bees are interesting creatures, and very different than their relatives the honey bees. In this month’s Incredible Creatures we will explore the fascinating world of bumble bees.

Beeing worth copying

Identifying bumble bees from most other species of bees is not too difficult. Bumble bees are usually plump and quite furry relative to many other types of bees. Some species of bumble bees can get quite large. The largest bumble bee species in the world is Bombus dahlbomii of Chile, which is up to about 40 mm long. They have been described as “flying mice”.

For any of the new high school graduates, bumble bees are a good model for us to apply all those fancy words you learned in biology class. Those contrasting bands of black and yellow provide aposematic (warning) coloration. It’s their way of saying mess with me and you could get hurt. Different species of bumblebees in a region often resemble each other. When many potentially harmful species look alike this is known as Müllerian mimicry.

Many harmless insects such as some species of hover flies, and a group of flies called bee flies are good at mimicking bumble bees. These harmless insects get protection from mimicking bumble bees. This is called Batesian mimicry.

Lifecycle of the bumble bee

Bumble bee queens live for only a single year, unlike honey bee queens. This annual cycle of new queens keeps bumble bee hives much smaller than the hives of honey bees. Most mature bumble bee colonies have fewer than 200 bees, although some species can have as many as 1,000 bees. By comparison a single honey bee colony can have as many as 60,000 bees.

The queen bumble bees are the only ones that overwinters. In the spring, these queens emerge from their hibernation site and begin searching for a place to make a nest. Most bumble bees make their nests in the ground, often in preexisting cavities like abandoned rodent burrows, in piles of wood, hollow logs or in leaf litter. Once they have found a suitable site, the queen constructs a wax honeypot where nectar (not honey) can be stored. The queen then collect pollen and nectar. When there is sufficient pollen and nectar, the queen lays eggs on a mass of pollen moistened with nectar in a small wax cup known as a brood clump.

The queen incubates the eggs by covering them with her abdomen (like a bird on her brood). From this time on the queen stays in the nest, attending the growing larvae, and leaves the nest only if more food is needed. About a month after the first eggs are laid they will be adult workers. They take over gathering food and caring for the next round of offspring. The nest grows throughout the summer. At the end of the season the queen will produce some male offspring, followed closely by some new queens. These males and new queens leave the nest to find mates. After mating, the males die and these new queens find a place to hibernate for the winter. The old queen and remaining workers die at the end of the year.

Conditioned for the cold

Bumble bees have special adaptations that allow them to be active in colder weather than most other bees. They have a thick and insulating coat of hair. In addition, they often bask in the sun to warm themselves before they head out to forage. If their thick hair and the sun is not enough, they can generate heat internally by shivering their flight muscles, which take up much of their thorax. They can uncouple their wings from the flight muscles, allowing them to contract the flight muscles without flapping their wings.

These muscle contractions can raise the internal temperature of the bees, making them much warmer than the surrounding environment. Bumble bees can’t fly until their flight muscles are about 27°C. By shivering their flight muscles to warm up, they can forage at temperatures much too cold for other bees.

Gentle giant

Queen and worker bumble bees can sting. But unlike in honey bees, a bumble bee’s sting lacks barbs. So the bumble bees can sting repeatedly without injuring themselves, and the sting is not left in the wound. Honey bees are the only bees with barbs on their sting, and the only bees that lose their stings when they sting you.

Bumblebee species are not normally aggressive. So you can watch them gathering nectar and pollen from flowers without worrying about getting stung. They may sting to defend their nest, or if harmed. So as long as you are not messing with their nest or trying to harm them, they likely will not harm you.

Free pollination services

Bumblebees may visit flowers up to one to two kilometers from their colony. They tend to visit the same patches of flowers every day, as long as they continue to find nectar and pollen there, a habit known as pollinator or flower constancy. After arriving at a flower, they extract nectar using their long tongues and store it in their crops. Pollen is removed from flowers deliberately or accidentally. Accidental removal occurs when bumblebees come in contact with the anthers of a flower while collecting nectar. When it enters a flower, the bumblebee’s body hairs receive a dusting of pollen from the anthers. In queens and workers this is then groomed into pollen baskets (called corbiculae) on the hind legs.

If you see a bumble bee that has been out foraging for awhile you may notice colourful (often yellow) bulging masses on the hind legs. These may contain as many as a million pollen grains. Male bumble bees do not have pollen baskets and do not purposely collect pollen.

Bumble bees are also capable of buzz pollination, unlike most other bees. This is where pollen is dislodged from the anthers by a resonant vibration from their flight muscles. This helps make bumble bees extra good pollinators. Numerous crops such as blueberries, cranberries and tomatoes have improved yields when buzz pollinated by bumble bees. This is the reason commercial bumble bee colonies, rather than honey bee hives, are sometimes used in greenhouses.

Once they have collected nectar and pollen, workers return to the nest and deposit the harvest into brood cells, or into wax cells used for storage. But unlike honeybees, bumblebees only store a few days’ worth of food. So they are much more vulnerable to food shortages.

Why no bumble bee honey?

Like honey bees, bumble bee workers collect nectar, which they bring back to the hive for storage. Unlike honey bees, however, bumble bee workers do not dehydrate the stored nectar, turning it into honey. Many people assume all bees make and eat honey. In North America it is just honey bees that eat honey. All other bees eat nectar and pollen, but not honey. Because bumble bee hives start anew each year, there is no need to store large amounts of nectar as honey to sustain the workers through the winter the way honey bee colonies must. So you will never come across bumble bee honey for sale.

Know your bumble bees

Getting to know some of our different species of bumble bees is not difficult. But a good picture key can be helpful. One that I like is put together by Friends of the Earth for a project known as the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count. They have a Western Canada and Eastern Canada census card. The one appropriate for Manitoba is the eastern card, which shows colour patterns for 18 species of bumble bees. You can get it at: http://foecanada.org/en/files/2017/08/FoE_census_eastern.pdf.

Now we can get 100% on our bumble bee quiz: not all bees make honey, not all live in large hives and not all will lose their stingers. Not to mention that the bumble bees have some really cool adaptations for keeping themselves warm. Have fun watching them in your garden and enjoy the free pollination services!

Incredible Creatures is a monthly contribution to provide information on some of the common yet often not well known creatures that we share space with in Manitoba and abroad.