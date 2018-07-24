Homewood community celebrates past and present

The Homewood community was inundated by residents past and present on Sunday, July 15 as it held its first reunion in years.

The village, located in the eastern end of the RM of Dufferin, hosted around 300 people in Homewood during the afternoon before moving to Carman for dinner in the evening.

Homewoodites (the agreed upon term) gathered from across North America for the occasion.

The event’s schedule included speeches, the unveiling of two heritage cairns marking important pieces of Homewood history, refreshments, historical memorabilia, a self-guided tour of old Homewood landmarks, and a visit from the STARS air ambulance.

The windy weather was a welcome change from the heat of the previous days, although some speeches were in danger of blowing away in the breeze.

The STARS helicopter actually landed in roughly the same spot where the Froebe brothers of Homewood achieved the first helicopter flight in Canadian history 80 years ago.





GALLERY: Homewood Reunion 2018 Midland MLA Blaine Pedersen speaks at the Homewood Reunion on July 15. (EMILY DISTEFANO)

RM of Dufferin Reeve George Gray offered his congratulations during the Homewood Reunion on July 15. (EMILY DISTEFANO)

The STARS emergency helicopter flew out to be a guest at the Homewood Reunion on July 15. The reunion celebrated, among other things, the first official helicopter flight in Canada which was achieved by the Froebe brothers in this very spot 80 years ago. (EMILY DISTEFANO)

Local farm equipment was on display at the Homewood Reunion on July 15. (EMILY DISTEFANO)

Homewood Reunion organized set up displays of historical school pictures and encouraged attendees to fill in the missing names. (EMILY DISTEFANO)

The Homewood Reunion included a self-guided walking tour of some of Homewood's heritage sites, all clearly marked with signs and historical pictures. (EMILY DISTEFANO)

Homewood Reunion organizers Stuart Breckon and Deanna Mutcher unveiled the Homewood School with the help of former teacher Gwen Last on July 15 in Homewood. (EMILY DISTEFANO)

Homewood Reunion co-chair Stuart Breckon, all the way from Houston, speaks at the afternoon event in Homewood on July 15. (EMILY DISTEFANO)

Homewood Co-op baseball caps display a message about the community. (EMILY DISTEFANO)

Charlie Froebe emceed the afternoon event, noting that it started out as a way to honour both the achievement of the Froebe brothers (Charlie’s father Nicholas and uncles Douglas and Theordore, also known as Deed) and the legacy of Homewood’s one-room schoolhouse.

He told the story of that first helicopter flight and the quest to get it authenticated by the Royal Canadian Aviation Historical Society. The Froebe brothers were passionate about vertical flight, and imagined the future of travel to be up in the air – literally. They spent their spare time working to develop and build a machine that lift them straight off the ground.

In 1938, they made that dream a reality and after a thorough investigation, the Royal Canadian Aviation Historical Society determined that their flight was the first in Canada and the second in the world.

Charlie Froebe said after the ceremony that the unveiling of the helicopter cairn was the happy culmination of a lot of hard work.

“Oh my goodness, what a wonderful occasion,” he said. “We spent so much time working on this for the last year and a half, and it just came together so well today. It was a lot of work but it was well worth the effort.”

He added that it is great to see the Froebe brothers getting more public recognition for what was an amazing feat of imagination, ingenuity and engineering.

“They were all in their early twenties when they did this,” he said. “They did it in the middle of the Depression, there was very little money around, and they didn’t have any government support like the Germans and the Americans had on their helicopters that they developed. And these guys – out in the farm shop – put this thing together and got it off the ground.”

RM of Dufferin reeve George Gray brought greetings from the municipality, saying it was a pleasure to be a part of the event. He noted that the area is known for its passion for aviation, and lauded the tremendous response to the event’s fundraising efforts.

Midland MLA Blaine Pedersen thanked all the volunteers working on the event and said, on behalf of the Manitoba government and Premier Brian Pallister, that they appreciate all the community of Homewood has done and accomplished.

The event also featured Homewood History books and helicopter history t-shirts.

