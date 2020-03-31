Homestead Co-op doing social distancing right

Most local heroes during the pandemic are the ones you take for granted every day including those that work for stores like Homestead Coop in Central Manitoba as the organization keeps its customers up to date with changes and helpful information online.

“The initial reaction when everything kind of hit the fan we had to take immediate action and the biggest concern for us was the safety of our employees as well as the customers,” said Justin Major, Co-op Food Store Manager in Carman. “We had to ensure safe distancing practices were put in immediately. We actually had a company come in and put up shielding around our tills and floor stickers in to help with distancing inside the store.”

Homestead Consumers Co-op is taking steps across all facilities to help the community stay safe and healthy. The organization is saddened by the news of all those who have been affected and want to be diligent by doing its part to prevent more impacts.

Stores are cleaned and sanitized daily as part of normal business, but all stores are increasing the frequency of cleaning. Homestead Coop is ensuring that available preventive resources are made available to both customers and employees.

“It was a challenge for sure,” he said. ”It was about taking the proper action at the proper time. Communication is key during something like this. We have daily meetings discussing the changes that were happening.

“The important part for us as managers is to communicate to employees we’re all in this together and they aren’t alone,” added Major. “They are pretty calm because there were so many changes and fear factors in the back of their minds but they’re seeing what we’re implementing in the store and it ensures them that it is a safe working environment for them.”

Given the guidance received from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Manitoba Public Health, as well as certain preparedness efforts, it is believed Co-op is taking the right steps to ensure that each local co-op store is safe.

Hours were reduced at Food Stores, Gas Bars and Home Centres on March 23, 2020. Anyone self-quarantined, immunocompromised, or otherwise have reason to not visit a store in person is asked to call a local Food Store for delivery details.

Carman (204-745-2544 or cody.kippen@homestead.crsjustin.major@homestead.crs)

Carman Co-op Pharmacy (204-745-3602)

Portage (204-856-2135 or kidsclub@homestead.crs)

Treherne (204-723-2208)

LaSalle (204-736-3011)

All Delivery fees will be waived until April 12, 2020.