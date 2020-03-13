Hockey Manitoba releases statement in response to COVID-19

The provincial championship tournament scheduled at the Carman Dufferin Arena in Carman, Man., has been cancelled after Hockey Canada’s decision to cancel all sanctioned activities among concerns over COVID-19.

Hockey Manitoba has cancelled all sanctioned games and programs effective Friday, March 13, 2020. Below is the official statement from Hockey Canada:

“After many consultations with the Hockey Canada membership, our chief medical officer and public health officials, the Hockey Canada Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including our national championships, until further notice, effective Friday, March 13, 2020.

We recognize the tremendous effort that has been put forth all year by individuals across the country as they participate in Canada’s game. Although it is difficult to process the hockey season-ending abruptly, we feel this is the best course of action in order to do our part in keeping our country safe.”