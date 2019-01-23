Highways close as conditions worsen

The conditions are less than favourable, to say the least, as Manitoba Infrastructure has announced more than a few highway closures in the area.

Highway 13 from Elm Creek to Carman, as well as Highway 3 from Sperling to Carman and south to Boundary Trails all closed around 8:30 p.m. There was a report the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department was dispatched to a single vehicle incident on highway 3 east of Carman Wednesday night.

Below is a list of closures in the area:

Highway 3, from highway 14 to Sperling, MB, is now closed.

Highway 13, from highway 3 to highway 2, is now closed.

Highway 14, from highway 75 to highway 3, is now closed.

Highway 2, from highway 13 to Starbuck, MB, is now closed.

Highway 32, from highway 14 to US border, is now closed.

Highway 30, from highway 14 to US border, is now closed.

Highway 201, from highway 30 to highway 32, is now closed.

Highway 23, from highway 75 to highway 244, is now closed.