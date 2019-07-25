Higher speeds coming to Carman

Bell MTS and the Town of Carman announced plans to expand the Bell MTS all-fibre broadband network to approximately 1,600 residences and business locations throughout the town last week.

“We’re so pleased to be here. This is the biggest of announcements and we’re thrilled to be working with Carman and for the growth in Carman. This technology here is providing the best, world-class services now,” said Vice President of Residential Services with Bell/MTS, Paul Norris. “It’s also paving the way for all the services as they’re developed into the future. Businesses and residential are just going love the service we’re going to provide.”

These direct fibre connections will offer the Pembina Valley community access to Bell MTS Gigabit Fibe Internet service as well as the innovative Fibe TV television service with 4K picture quality and exclusive viewing features.

“The Town of Carman is excited to partner with Bell MTS to extend high-quality broadband connections to those that live, work and visit our community,” stated Carman Mayor, Brent Owen, in a release from Bell/MTS. “Access to high-speed Internet is a priority for Carman and this Bell/MTS investment will provide meaningful economic benefits for our community, while helping us keep pace with changing technology.”

Fully funded by Bell MTS, the network expansion includes approximately 40 kilometres of new fibre installation directly to homes and commercial locations throughout Carman. The first customer connections are expected later this year.

“We’ve worked very hard to position ourselves for the future,” said Tyler King, Director of Economic Development for the Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin. “The investments companies are making in our community, and now with this announcement from Bell/MTS and the work they’re doing over the next few months is exciting. Residents and businesses are going to be able to offer superior products and services and we’ll be able to put ourselves on the map for being a technologically advanced community.”

“We’re proud to bring the most advanced broadband services to consumers and businesses alike in the Town of Carman,” said Dan McKeen, Vice Chair Bell MTS & Western Canada. “Our billion-dollar capital investment plan for Manitoba continues to deliver new opportunities for communities across the province to engage in the growing digital economy.”

For more information about Bell MTS Fibe services, please visit BellMTS.ca/Internet or BellMTS.ca/Business.

