Hawks teams undefeated in regulation over the weekend

The Pembina Valley Hawks midget female and male hockey teams both saw shootout action over the weekend when the girls beat Yellowhead 4-3 Saturday while the boys lost 3-2 to Eastman in a showdown of their own Sunday.

Girls close the gap on Wildcats

The Hawks went 2-0 in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League (MFMHL) thanks to a 3-1 win over Interlake Saturday in Stonewall and a 4-2 shootout victory over the second place Yellowhead Chiefs, and the girls now sit tied with the Chiefs in second place with 11 points.

“The Yellowhead game was a hard-fought battle at both ends of the ice,” says female Hawks head coach, Shanley Peters. “It was an intense game for sure. They came out with a 3-2 lead in the third period and the girls worked hard to tie it up and win it in a shootout. The compete level and effort level from the girls is there and it’s exciting to see.”

Hawks’ Breanna Millions led the girls with two goals against the Lightning, Zoey Pearce also had a goal in the victory. Hawks goaltender Regan Durand made her return after being out with an injury that past few weeks. She found her form early and finished with 15 saves for the win.

“It was good to have her back and get her in a game,” said Peters. “Starting the progression back into things is important and she did well in her first game back.”

Mikaylie Bibault, Breanna Millions and Erica Pouteau each scored for the Hawks against the Chiefs in Morden Sunday afternoon. Pembina Valley was down a goal near the mid-point of the third period but tied the game and forced a shootout. Kaila Powell scored the first shootout goal for the Hawks, Tessa Odell scored the other. Isabell Reutter stopped 21 shots she faced and two shooters during the shootout.

Peters feels the girls have been steadily getting better through the season, which is what a team should be doing.

“These last few weeks we’re seeing everything come together more. The girls are starting to understand the importance of every game and that you can’t take a couple minutes off and be successful. There are only 28 games so every point matters. I think it will be another tight race right to the end of the season,” added Peters.

The Hawks are back on the ice for MFMHL action Sunday when the girls travel to Ste. Anne to take on the Eastman Selects at noon.

Boys get 3-of-4

The Pembina Valley Hawks went 1-0-1 this weekend when the boys took out the Winnipeg Bruins 7-3 Saturday in Morden before falling 3-2 to Eastman in a shootout Sunday to earn 3 points in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League (MMHL).

The Hawks were in top-form Saturday against the Bruins. The boys were up 4-3 heading into the final frame and scored 3 unanswered goals to close out the game. Six different Hawks registered a goal in the victory, Hayden Couling finished with 3 points, 2 goals and an assist. Dylan Meilun picked up the win in net for Pembina Valley stopping 42 saves in the victory. The Hawks only managed 21 shots for the win.

“We don’t plan on giving up a lot of shots but teams come in with the mindset of throwing pucks on net against us,” said Hawks co-head coach, Jeff Andrews. “Our goaltenders have been pretty consistent, definitely these last two games. There were a lot of exterior shots from the Bruins while we were opportunistic, we put pucks in the back of the net when we needed to and won 7-3.

“I had the scoring chances in the Bruins game at 11-7 for us, so even though they outshot us by a far margin they didn’t really get the ‘grade A’ opportunities and when they did our goaltender bailed us out,” he added.

The Hawks carried that momentum over into the Eastman game and rallied early for a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Things changed after according to Andrews.

“The second period was not very energetic and I’m not trying to make excuses for the boys, but we didn’t have the intensity that we did the night before against Winnipeg or even the period before. We did better in the third period and tried to right the ship, but in the end, we still didn’t get enough pucks to the net to get our offence going.”

Cameron Brunn and Tyson Allison were the Hawks goal scorers during regulation. Brock Moroz took the shootout loss in net after stopping 37 saves through four periods. Hawks shooters Michael Hlady, Roux Bazin and Andrew Boucher were all stopped in the shootout. Eastman shooter Josh Beauchemin was the only goal-scorer in the shootout.

The Hawks are in the middle of the MMHL standings with 13 points in seventh place. Eastman earning the extra point Sunday night slid them into sixth place. The top five teams are the Wild (18), Yellowhead (17), Southwest (17), the Thrashers (16), and the Bruins (14).

Pembina Valley’s next MMHL match is Saturday afternoon when the boys visit the Thrashers in Winnipeg before welcoming the Central Plains Capitals to Morden Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.