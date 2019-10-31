Handi Van receives boost from events in Carman

The Carman Handi Van received a couple of donations recently from events being held in the community of Carman.

The first donation came from the town’s first Oktoberfest celebration held by Susi Keck which raised $1,000 for the local Handi Van.

“We had a really good turnout for our first Oktoberfest with 135 people in attendance,” boasted Keck, organizer of Carman’s Oktoberfest event a couple of weeks ago. “We had the Silent Auction for the Carman Handivan and the Band from Winnipeg, the Rusty Fingers with no expectations, and lots of people hit the dance floor. The Chamber of Commerce really helped us with the bar, friends helped with decorating the Active Living Center as well.”

The event featured people of all ages and a great German meal provided for those in attendance.

“We had Schnitzel with potato salad, bratwurst and sauerkraut, dessert and a lot of beer and wine,” added Keck. “That’s what Oktoberfest needs, fun, food and beer.”

The other event was Carman Seniors Resource’s plant, bake, garage sale and silent auction held at the Active Living Centre in Carman Thursday, October 24.

“The Carman Seniors Resource also looks after programs in the community which are called SSGL, services to seniors in group living, and we have one at Riverview Legion, one at Boyne Towers and one in Elm Creek, and all of those programs wanted to do a fundraiser within the community for seniors,” said Senior Resource coordinator, Nancy McFarlane. “The Handi Van is such a well-used piece of our community, and we see our seniors utilize it, and sometimes they are struggling with the cost even though the cost is very low.”

Fundraisers are held to keep the fees and rates low at the Carman Handi Van.

“Everything was donated for us, the space, the baking, the plants, it really was a great day for us,” said McFarlane. “There are so many worthwhile things we can donate money too but to do something local at our level that people can see the results of is what matters to them. When we threw around an idea of who we would do it for it was clear it was something local.”

McFarlane also wants to let seniors with disabilities in the area of two congregate meal programs in the community where seniors can have a home-cooked, nutritious meal for $7 at Riverview and Parkview Legion, Monday to Friday at noon.

The new Carman Handi Van should be arriving in the coming weeks. Donations of all sizes are welcomed.