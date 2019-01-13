Groomer in action for Snoflies

The Snoflies Snowmobile Club met earlier this month and a few items were highlighted including good news for riders as the trails are in great condition thanks to the recent snowfall over the region.

“We’ve got two of our loops open to the east and south,” said Snowflies President, Matt Lemky. “All the signs are in place and the groomer has been through, the wind is pretty strong now and again but it’s still a good ride.”

One thing to note was the lack of signage needed for this year’s ride in the Snowflies’ region but thanks to a donation from Snoman Inc. the trails will be ready to go soon.

“We noticed we were missing a few [signs] and (Snoman) actually stocked some at their office so we called and took what they had in stock. It’ll get us going on the last loop we have to open.”

The yearly Poker Derby free ride weekend is set for February 16. This year’s ride will be 120 kilometres long with stops in St. Claude, Elm Creek, Roseisle, and Roland – an optional stop that includes a bonus in the derby. There will be $4,000 in raffle prizes available.

“Get in touch with us through Facebook and send us a message through there,” adds Lemky. “Registration is at 10 a.m. at McGee’s Family Restaurant in Carman.”

Lemky goes on to remind riders about safe practices for getting out of the city.

“We would prefer people to stay on the designated trails and to use the shortest street or back lane to get out of town. Please avoid using the walking path and the sidewalks as much as possible,” he adds.

The group is also looking at getting away from propane lighting at the rest stop and switching to solar as it can be a hassle to continue filling the tank. Get in touch with Snoflies for more information about trails, and the Poker Derby.