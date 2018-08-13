Greenland Equipment named Dealership of the Year

Carman’s own John Deere dealership, Greenland Equipment, has been named the Farm Equipment 2018 Dealership of the Year thanks to their strong focus on customer service, parts, and service which helped the business achieve a strong absorption rate and very impressive return on their assets.

Owner Arthur Lepp and his former partners purchased the dealership in 1998 and it grew to a four-store operation and in 2004, Lepp bought out his partners share and created a single location. Greenland Equipment has the numbers to prove their success not only in the region but across the province. Witha return on assets for 2017 of 19.63 per cent, the judging panel noted it was the highest of all the nominations — in both categories.

The dealership’s three-year sales growth was the only example among all the nominees to be positive for all three years. In 2017, Greenland had a 42 per cent market share.