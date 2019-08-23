Green thumbs show off at Miami horticultural show

The Miami Horticultural Club held their annual show on August 15.

A total of 28 members from the Senior and Junior clubs brought their entries, filling the Community Centre Hall with house plants, photos, fruits, vegetables and flowers.

President of the Club Lynn Sprott said interest in gardening is strong in the surrounding area and the event allows for all the green thumbs to show off what they’ve grown.

“They work towards showing off their vegetables and their flowers,” Sprott said. “To them, it’s a real success, it’s a real honour.”

Sprott said the event wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers who came together to help set up.

A Court of Honour featured the best of the best in both the Senior and Junior divisions of the club.

Sprott said Miami has one of the last horticulture shows in southern Manitoba and based on the number of entries and support from the surrounding community, it is a big deal for those involved.

“We are just so, so pleased to see the number of entries,” Sprott said.