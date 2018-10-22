Green-space drawing attention of community in Sanford

The brand new green-space at J. A. Cuddy School in Sanford is officially open to the public and students, parents, and seniors are all enjoying the new features offered to all.

“While I’m pleased that our government provided funding towards the Sanford Community Greenspace, this is truly a community initiative that would never have occurred without dedicated leadership, countless volunteers and numerous donors,” said Morris MLA, Shannon Martin, while attending the grand opening last week.

The Sanford Community Greeenspace Project started to take shape in October of 2014 when members of the Parent Advisory Council (PAC) for J. A. Cuddy School decided it was time to do something about the soggy back area field.

“There was almost a bio-reserve there before because of the poor water drainage but we had that fixed,” laughed PAC member, Sarah Bestland. “The soccer field had some divots and there was some concern from parents that it was unsafe, and other than the play structure there wasn’t really any other things for kids to do except for a big wide open grassy field for soccer.”

Bestland and the council recognized that not all students are sporty students and the space needed something to reignite the love of outdoors inside of students, as many would sit by the doors to the school one their phones or tablets.

“We completely re-did the soccer fields and put in a natural play area, which is rocks and logs and a hill with a tunnel through it,” explained Bestland. “That hill is also shaped in amphitheatre style seating and some teachers use it to teach a class or two outside. We also put a garden area with flower boxes and an area for growing. One is for crops, another is for vegetables, and one for flowers.”

The total cost of the project finalized just shy of a quarter-million dollars at $240K, all of which was earned through fundraising, donations, and grants offered through community groups and the government. Along with the fields, the gardening/growing area, and the hill and tunnel, there is also a centrepiece that people seem to really enjoy.

“There is a huge stump in the garden area, which doesn’t sound like much but it’s a gorgeous, huge stump from out in the riverbank that the kids love to play on,” added Bestland. “We also re-did the asphalt for the hard-top at recess.”

The committee also put their focus on something that could be utilized the community, ensuring members of the public would be able to enjoy the new-and-improved area as well as students.

“We put a walking path around the whole area which connects to other paths through the town, and in the evening – quite frequently – you’ll see people walking around the track to get a workout in,” said Bestland. “We pulled a lot of people from the area to join our committee so we could get a good idea of how people would want to utilize the space.”

The community greenspace is up and running in Sanford. Stop by and check out the new features.