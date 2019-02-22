Government gives final boost for Personal Care Home in Carman

A day after announcing plans to build a 143-bed personal care home in Steinbach, Manitoba is moving forward with construction of a similar 110-bed facility in Carman as Boyne Care Holdings is officially going ahead with the project thanks to some help from the provincial government.

“Analysis has consistently shown a demand for additional personal care home spaces from Manitobans living in Carman and surrounding communities,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen announced in Carman Friday afternoon.

“We are pleased to be moving forward with construction of this worthwhile project, which builds on our commitment to provide 1,200 personal care home beds to seniors closer to home,” he said. “I want to congratulate the entire region for its tireless efforts in bringing this project to the finish line.”

The new facility will feature clusters of single resident rooms with washrooms/showers that form a local neighbourhood of 10 to 12 rooms. Each cluster will include dining and activity spaces, as well as large, multi-purpose gathering spaces along with small private lounge areas for residents. The facility will also include storage, offices, staff areas, maintenance, laundry, and housekeeping service areas as well as exterior patios, walkways and parking.

“We’re pretty excited on behalf of the town of Carman and the neighbouring municipalities, it really is a great day,” said Carman Mayor, Brent Owen, who was in attendance at the press conference along with other members of council. “It was a huge commitment a lot of hard work from the people involved. We’re just really excited moving forward.”

“To be a partner in such a worthwhile project with five municipalities in great,” said RM of Dufferin Reeve, George Gray. “It’s nice to see all the hard work everyone has done for the common goal of helping our aging population [pay off]. It’s wonderful to see this reach fruition.”

Following a review completed in 2016, Southern Health-Santé Sud officials determined there was sufficient demand to support additional personal care home spaces in Carman. Population demographics also showed projected long-term growth for seniors living in the area.

“The long-term care needs in our region are significant and families in the area are looking for the housing options to meet the care needs of their loved ones,” said Jane Curtis, CEO for Southern Health-Santé Sud. “We know these spaces are needed as soon as possible, and we’ll continue to work with the project partners and the Manitoba government to move this important project forward.”

The new site personal care home will be constructed in two phases. A new 80-bed facility will be constructed next to the existing facility, Boyne Towers, built in 1967. This facility will accommodate residents with general dementia or other special needs. In the second phase, the current building will be renovated to add 30 beds and modern resident support space.

“With this announcement today, Boyne Care Holdings will be able to achieve its goal of a fully integrated aging-in-place campus for older adults and those requiring personal care in the Boyne region,” said Ray Franzmann, chair of Boyne Care Holdings, which includes elected representatives from five municipalities. “The leadership the province has shown by working collaboratively with community groups in their commitment to address additional personal care beds in Manitoba is truly inspiring.”

Boyne Care Holdings, which is represented by elected officials from the Town of Carman and surrounding municipalities of Dufferin, Thompson, Roland and Grey, developed the Carman project proposal with the regional health authority. The group has committed $3.5-million to the project thanks to amazing community fundraising.

The province will provide capital funding, with the rest provided by Boyne Care Holdings.

“I have some experience in the size of rooms and it uncomfortable to me when visiting family,” adds Franzmann. “When we did a mockup in the hall a year ago with what the rooms would look like and I remember just breathing a sigh of relief when I entered the room because I felt so comfortable in them. I didn’t feel enclosed or any anxiety when I was inside. It was really nice to see.”

Earlier this week, the Manitoba government announced it would move forward with construction of a 143-bed personal care home in Steinbach. Construction of both facilities supports the provincial government’s commitment to increase the number of personal care home beds by 1,200 in Manitoba by 2025.

Project costs are not being released at this time to ensure the tendering process is not affected, Friesen said.

For more information on personal care homes in Manitoba, visit: www.gov.mb.ca/health/pcs/index.html.