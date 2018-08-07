Get ready for the heat wave

A prolonged period of extreme heat is possible this week according to Environment Canada.

An upper-level ridge developing over the Prairies this week will spread very warm temperatures into southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba. Beginning Wednesday, many locations will see a four to five day stretch of daytime highs of 30 degrees Celsius or greater and overnight lows in the mid-to-upper teens. The hottest temperatures will occur on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures soaring into the mid-thirties.

Heat warnings may be issued as the event draws closer. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Special weather statement in effect for:

R.M. of Cartier incl. Elie St. Eustache and Springstein

R.M. of Dufferin incl. Carman Roseisle and Homewood

R.M. of Grey incl. St. Claude Elm Creek and Fannystelle

R.M. of Headingley

R.M. of Macdonald incl. Brunkild Starbuck and La Salle

R.M. of Portage la Prairie incl. St. Ambroise

R.M. of St. François Xavier