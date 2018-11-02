Genesis House bringing back 'Peace Begins at Home' jerseys

November is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Genesis House in Winkler is excited to be bringing back the Peace Begins at Home Hockey games.

“A number of years ago we decided to meet people on their turf to start conversations about domestic violence,” said Executive Director of Genesis House, Angela Braun. “As it is an issue in every community, and we felt it was important to find different ways to engage people to be part of the solution. Their part can be wearing a white ribbon that shows support for survivors of violence.”

Teams hosting the ‘Peace Begins at Home’ jerseys this year include the Pembina Valley Hawks female midget team on November 18, the Winkler Flyers on November 20, and the Garden Valley Collegiate hockey team on November 24.

Another initiative taking place to mark domestic violence awareness month includes a shelter campaign called The Power of PJ’s. Genesis House will be collecting pajamas for the families that require their service each year. For Genesis House, that means we are looking for 65 pairs of Women’s pajamas and 80 pairs of children’s pajamas.

The South Central Regional Libraries have generously agreed to be the drop off locations for the Pajama drive.

“The idea of Pajamas really resonates with the community because it is something that everyone needs,” explained, Braun. “It is a tangible gift that you know will bring comfort and warmth to the person that receives it.”

These events are in place to engage the community and increase awareness about domestic violence and the support role Genesis House plays within the community. It provides a reminder to the community that resources are available to assist in ending family violence.

“Genesis House recognizes that the issue of family violence is a community safety concern,” added Braun. “We know that in order to break the cycle of violence there needs to be extra support in the community for men, women and children. All community members can be part of the solution by speaking up and supporting victims and calling out behaviours that are inappropriate or abusive.”

In the 2017/2018 fiscal year, South Central Committee on Family Violence Inc. (Genesis House) provided shelter to 46 women and 56 children.

Genesis House is currently in talks with other teams to try and spread their message through even more communities. Some dates and games may be subject to change in the coming weeks.