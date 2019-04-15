Generosity brings community together for Foundation Gala

The Carman and Area Foundation’s Gala Evening – A Celebration of Philanthropy, Community and Entertainment went off without a hitch as guests and grant recipients were treated to a night of great food, good company, and amazing entertainment as nearly $80,000 in funding was awarded to local businesses and organizations.

“We’re just really happy with the turnout,” said Chairperson, Barry Gosnell. “We had to move our date this year, partly because of Easter weekend, and we were a little nervous about that but this night seems to be a pretty busy one and we’re really happy with how things went.”

The event started with a socializing hour and cocktails where some appetizers and fruit were offered to attendees. Gosnell then took the stage and began sharing some insight into the Foundation’s background and highlighted a few major donors.

“We put together the idea we need to capture some history of our organization because some people who did the work at the start got no recognition for it,” said Gosnell. “We’ve got a lot of videos, and we showed off some of our big donors but there are so many more out there. Again, we only identified around a half dozen and we definitely want to sit down with more.”

Dinner was provided by Crazy Lady’s Cafeteria and Country Style Catering. After dinner is when the money started flying out as grant recipients were called up one-by-one to receive a cheque on behalf of the Foundation totaling $79,313.

“That total keeps growing too,” added Gosnell. “We’re very pleased to be able to do what we do. That’s what this is all about. The last three years our requests for funds are way higher than what we’re able to grant out, but that is a good thing because organizations are doing things and that is what we like to see.”

Dessert was served before Chris Funk, The Wonderist, took the stage to dazzle and confuse the audience with his incredible illusions and quick wit. The entertainment was provided by Janzen Chevrolet Buick GMC, Benefits RX, and Carman Pharmacy.

“We had a strong year last year in spite of everything that was going on, it was a bit of a good thing,” he added. “Some of those organizations got large donations and we read out of that that people were willing to do that or donate to something they really believed in. We’re off to a great start here in 2019 as well and we’re excited to see how it’ll end off.”

Carman Collegiate’s Youth in Philanthropy group handed out $3,500 at the event as well. Get in touch with the Carman and Area Foundation if interested in donating.

Below is a full list of grant recipients.

Almassippi Players – $1,500 – Almassippi Players Establishment

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley – $2,250 + $750 YIP Grant – Mentoring Program Expansion in Carman

Boyne Care (affiliate of BVHC and Boyne Care Holdings) – $4,000 – Second Year of a three-year commitment

Boyne Regional Library – $2,000 – Games Tables

Boyne Regional Library Expansion – $7,500 – Reinforcing Roof

Carman Cardinals Baseball Club – $1,800 – LED Scoreboard

Carman Collegiate Library – $860 – Light Therapy Lamps for Library

Carman Dufferin Recreation – $1,350 – Carman Campground Washrooms, Carman Community Hall $800 Wireless Mic, Carman Pool – $2,020 – updated test kit for pool

Carman Elementary School – $605 – Signature Risers Project

Carman Family Resource Centre – $250 + $250 YIP Grant – PlayYard and Promotional Project

Carman Golf & Curling Club (National Sport Trust) – $610 – Chiller and Ice Equipment Project

Carman Handi-Van Fund – $505 – Charitable Org Fund – Operational Needs

Carman Handi-Van Corp. – $4,500 + $500 YIP Grant – Van Replacement Project Plus

Carman Memorial Hospital – $1,995 – Ceiling Track for ‘Awaiting Placement’ Room

Carman Minor Ball – $800 – Field maintenance and tournament hosting supplies project

Carman Minor Ball Facility Committee – $4,250 + $500 YIP Grant – Carman and Area Ball Diamond Building Project Plus

Carman Minor Hockey – $850 – Breakfast Club Project

Carman Palliative Care – $5,588 – Palliative Care Ceiling Track/Lift Project

Centre D’enfants St. Claude Children’s Centre Inc. – $1,000 – Bicycle Path Repair Project

Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba Foundation Inc. – $500 +$750 YIP Grant + $1,750 Linear Grain Fund – Chance 2 Grow

Dufferin Agricultural Society – $1,000 Barn Upgrade Project – Replace fascia, $605 – Exhibit Hall Project – Plaque Upgrade

Dufferin Historical Society Inc. – $1,500 – Interior Wall Renovation Project

Elm Creek Community Hall – $3,000 – LED Light Conversion Project

Elm Creek Skating Rink – $1,500 – Painting the Rink Project

Elm Creek Stay and Play Centre Inc. – $2,000 – Outdoor Expansion Project

Golden Prairie Arts Council – $620 + $750 + $250 YIP Grant – New Office Equipment, Community Art and Music Programming Supplies Project

Linear Grain Fund – $5,110 – For underprivileged children

Manitoba SwimAbility Inc. – $370 + $500 YIP Grant – Carman Area MB SwimAbility Program Expansion Project Plus

Roland Golf Course – $1,000 – Clubhouse Improvements Project

Roland Pumpkin Fair – $1,000 – Fair Equipment Purchases (3 parts)

Roland School – $2,000 – Get Moving – Physical Literacy Project

Sperling Rink Board – $4,825 – Main Doors and Water Station Project

The Stepping Stone – Aspen Winds – $500 – Equipment and Card Making Expansion Project

Wee Care Child Centre – $4,500 – Door and Wall Panelling Replacement Project

Youth In Philanthropy Commitment – $3,500 – Year one of new three-year Agreement