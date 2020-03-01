Free flights offered with Carman Flyers Group to celebrate MB 150

The Carman Flyers’ Group (CFG) wants to spread the love of flight by offering some free rides in the sky to help promote Manitoba 150.

The CFG is joining the celebrations by providing free airplane rides from the Carman (South) airport. The rides are being planned at four specific dates during the year and also at other times suitable to the passenger and pilot. Information of the four specific flight dates can be found in the “Carman Flyers’ Group” Facebook page, on a poster at the Flight Centre at the Carman (South) airport, or on the calendar of events available on the Town of Carman/RM of Dufferin website www.carmanmanitoba.ca

To sign up for one of the flights, or to arrange a flight at any other time, please email comeflycarman@gmail.com. or call (204) 745-0426

The Carman Flyers’ Group is composed of aviation enthusiasts who work to provide a safe and efficient airport to serve the aviation needs of our region.