Franzmann re-elected along with two other incumbents

The Rural Municipality of Grey will be under the leadership of Reeve Ray Franzmann for another four years as the incumbent defeated challenger Pat Houle by 257 votes.

There were a total of three elections in the municipality.

Reeve

Incumbent – Ray Franzmann – Elected – 609 votes

Pat Houde – 352 votes.

Ward 3

Incumbent – Doug Middleton – Elected – 121 votes

Richard Penner – 105 votes

J-P Grosemans – 17 votes

Ward 5

Marcel Gauthier – Elected – 92 votes

Jermoe Dondo – 89 votes

The rest of the council goes as follows:

LUD of Haywood

Ray D’Heilly – acclaimed

Roland Poirier – acclaimed

LUD of St. Claude

Ron Green – acclaimed

Georges Le Heiget – acclaimed

Ward 1

Don Guyot – acclaimed

Ward 2

Rod Savage – acclaimed

Ward 4

Paul Gaultier – acclaimed