Franzmann re-elected along with two other incumbents
The Rural Municipality of Grey will be under the leadership of Reeve Ray Franzmann for another four years as the incumbent defeated challenger Pat Houle by 257 votes.
There were a total of three elections in the municipality.
Reeve
Incumbent – Ray Franzmann – Elected – 609 votes
Pat Houde – 352 votes.
Ward 3
Incumbent – Doug Middleton – Elected – 121 votes
Richard Penner – 105 votes
J-P Grosemans – 17 votes
Ward 5
Marcel Gauthier – Elected – 92 votes
Jermoe Dondo – 89 votes
The rest of the council goes as follows:
LUD of Haywood
Ray D’Heilly – acclaimed
Roland Poirier – acclaimed
LUD of St. Claude
Ron Green – acclaimed
Georges Le Heiget – acclaimed
Ward 1
Don Guyot – acclaimed
Ward 2
Rod Savage – acclaimed
Ward 4
Paul Gaultier – acclaimed
