Franzmann re-elected along with two other incumbents

Published on: October 24, 2018 | Last Updated: October 24, 2018 10:53 PM EDT

The Rural Municipality of Grey will be under the leadership of Reeve Ray Franzmann for another four years as the incumbent defeated challenger Pat Houle by 257 votes.

There were a total of three elections in the municipality.

Reeve
Incumbent – Ray Franzmann – Elected – 609 votes
Pat Houde – 352 votes.

Ward 3
Incumbent – Doug Middleton – Elected – 121 votes
Richard Penner – 105 votes
J-P Grosemans – 17 votes

Ward 5
Marcel Gauthier – Elected – 92 votes
Jermoe Dondo – 89 votes

The rest of the council goes as follows:

LUD of Haywood
Ray D’Heilly – acclaimed
Roland Poirier – acclaimed

LUD of St. Claude
Ron Green – acclaimed
Georges Le Heiget – acclaimed

Ward 1
Don Guyot – acclaimed

Ward 2
Rod Savage – acclaimed

Ward 4
Paul Gaultier – acclaimed

