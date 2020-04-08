Four new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Wednesday

Public health officials advise four additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 221.

The data also shows 12 individuals are currently hospitalized, including six individuals in intensive care while 69 individuals have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths reported in Manitoba is currently three. Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 477 tests Tuesday. A total of 14,708 tests have been performed since early February.

Manitobans should not interpret current case numbers to mean the risk is reduced. The current statistics may be a reflection of the effect strict social distancing measures have had and reaffirms that these measures must be continued. Manitobans are reminded this is not the time to let their guard down. Actions taken today will affect case numbers in the weeks ahead. All Manitobans must remain vigilant to flatten the curve of this virus. This weekend is normally busy with gatherings for Easter or Passover celebrations. However, families are reminded that gatherings with anyone from outside your household are strongly discouraged.

Manitobans are reminded to continue seeking care for regular and chronic medical conditions. Primary care and community health offices continue to be available for those patients in need of care, with virtual (phone and video) options available as well as in person appointments and walk-in services.

The first Community COVID-19 Testing Site and Assessment Clinic in Winnipeg opened today at the St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool and Fitness Centre, 644 Parkdale St. With the opening of this site, Access Winnipeg West will once again focus on primary care and community health services and no longer be a designated community testing site for COVID 19.

Assessment clinics for COVID-19 positive patients offer primary care services on an appointment basis for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

In addition to the primary care space, these locations will also serve as designated testing sites in a separate area at the site to support additional capacity for testing.

Testing sites and assessment clinics will NOT be walk-in services. People seeking testing should still call Health Links-Info Santé first or be referred by their primary care provider.

For up-to-date information on community screening sites, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/locations.html.

Public health is also advising people to remain within or close to their home communities. This includes limiting travel, even within Manitoba, to essential trips only. Services at smaller health centres could be strained if seasonal visitors become ill.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

For more information and to access the online screening tool for COVID-19, visit www.manitoba.ca/covid19.

A comprehensive list of Manitoba government COVID-19 measures can be found at:

https://manitoba.ca/bg/2020/04/covid19.html.