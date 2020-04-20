Flooding concerns in the RM of Morris

Spring flood season is upon us, and while there’s no imminent danger of the closure of Highway 75, the coast is not yet clear.

There have been several road closures from high water since the beginning of April due to the spring melt. The Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Morris remains hopeful it will be business as usual.

“Right now, we’re in the process of identifying those residents that might lose road access but for the moment all is good,” said Ralph Groening.

He says if the Red River rises another two or three feet there may be restricted road access for residents in the RM, but he doesn’t anticipate it will happen.

In the province’s March flood outlook report, Manitoba Infrastructure noted there’s a high risk for moderate flooding in south and southeastern Manitoba from above-average soil moisture during freeze-up. This is due to the snowstorm that struck most of central and southern Manitoba in October.

While the forecast predicts flood levels to reach those in 2006, Groening says because of the low precipitation throughout winter and the slow melt so far this spring, the RM is in a good spot right now.

“We can live with a 2006 elevation,” he said.

However, Mayor Scott Crick worries if flood levels exceed the predictions made by the province and parts of highway 75 close, it will have great impacts on the town of Morris.

“Already we’re down traffic because of COVID-19 so it’s been very hard on local businesses,” said Crick. “And now if we have to start closing parts of the dike and reducing access to local residents that will be even harder on local businesses.”

The Red River is up by half a foot last week, but according to the Province of Manitoba’s daily reports, the levels seem to be trending lower than last year.

Crick and Groening say Monday there will be a better measure of water levels and can take any steps necessary going forward.