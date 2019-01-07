Fire department equipped to save the lives of pets in Carman

The Carman Dufferin Fire Department will be equipped with a brand new pet oxygen mask thanks to the folks at Invisible Fence Brand of Southern Manitoba as the company donated thirteen Breathe Kits to the fire stations in the Boyne River Mutual Aid District which includes the department in Carman.

“When a family suffers the tragedy of a fire, lives are turned upside down,” said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence Brand. “Pets are valued family members, so we want families to know that their pet can be cared for if tragedy strikes.”

Invisible Fence Brand created a pet oxygen mask donation program designed to provide oxygen mask kits to fire departments and other first responders. Each kit includes a small, medium, and large mask; fire departments are eligible to receive one kit per station.

The Project Breathe Program goal is simple, to ensure that every fire department and rescue unit is equipped with life-saving pet oxygen masks. So far, Invisible Fence has donated more than 23,500 masks to fire stations throughout the United States and Canada.

“We realize that humans are the first priority, but in many cases, pets can be saved if firefighters have the right equipment,” said Hoyt. “Project Breathe program is simply a way of giving firefighters the tools necessary to save pets’ lives.”

Contact Invisible Fence Brand to learn more about getting involved in dog oxygen-mask donation in your town or community, or to make a special financial donation. Check out https://www.invisiblefence.com/why-invisible-fence/project-breathe to learn more.

Since the creation of the first pet fence in 1973, Invisible Fence Brand has remained committed to saving the lives of pets. Their innovations not only help keep pets happy and safe in yards but also safe from other hazards like house fires.

So far, the program has saved at least 190 pets from fire and smoke inhalation from the over 23,500 masks that have been donated.