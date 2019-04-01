Final call for tables at Carman Area Foundation Celebration Evening

The Carman Area Foundation 2019 Annual Celebration Evening is set for Friday, April 12, at the Carman Community Hall and today is the deadline to purchase a table to the night of fun.

“We call it a celebration of philanthropy, community and entertainment,” said Executive Director, Fred Colvin. “People are giving when they attend, and even when they don’t. It gives us an opportunity to show our donors where the money they donate is going. We invite all of our grant recipients to attend and since I’ve come on, every organization always shows up to receive their grant and they’re always so excited and appreciative. It’s a very powerful night.”

The annual celebration will be capped at close to 45 tables according to Colvin, but he does not have an exact number as he’s not on that committee.

“We always get a good rush of sign-ups right when we announce the event and then it slows down and we get a big rush at the end,” he said. “So we’re expecting to fill up.”

It is the time of year where donors and recipients are brought together to recognize one another while having some laughs and a delicious meal. The event is set to get started at 6 p.m. with cocktails before dinner, the granting process, and an amazing show from Chris Funk The Wonderist.

“He is extremely entertaining with his illusion, magic, comedy, and all-around performance,” Colvin said. “We’ll start with some opening remarks, then dinner, a brief update on the foundation and then we’ll hand out the grants, have some dessert and the entertainment should start around 8 or 8:15 p.m.”

There will also be a short video interviewing some of the donors from the community to give people in attendance a better understanding as to why our donors have strongly supported the Foundation over the years.

The deadline to register is April 4.