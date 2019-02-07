Extreme cold continues

A period of very cold wind chills is expected across the region including the Town of Carman, Rural Municipality of Dufferin and RM of Grey.

Temperatures dropping into the minus thirties under a high-pressure ridge combined with winds of 5 to 15 km/h will create extreme wind chills of -40 or colder at times over the next few days. The coldest wind chill values will be during the overnight and morning hours.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

The extreme cold warning has been issued for:

R.M. of Dufferin incl. Carman Roseisle and Homewood

R.M. of Grey incl. St. Claude Elm Creek and Fannystelle

R.M. of Cartier incl. Elie St. Eustache and Springstein

Carman’s temperatures as reported by Environment Canada have been low over the past week are:

Jan. 29 – High -23.9 Low -36

Jan. 30 – High -28.2 Low -40

Jan. 31 – High -20.8 Low -36.5

Feb. 01 – High -9.9 Low -21.1

Feb. 02 – High -14.4 Low -18.4

Feb. 03 – High -18.4 Low -23.5

Feb. 04 – High -21.4 Low -26.4

Feb. 05 – High -21.1 Low -21.1

Feb. 06 – High -20.5 Low -22.4

The wind was gusting at an average of 40.25 km/hr through the nine-day stretch which brought wind chill temperatures as low as -48.

Be sure to dress for the conditions and make sure you have an emergency kit with you in the vehicle if planning a long drive.