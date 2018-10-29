Excellence in Education award nominations open

Manitoba Education and Training has launched Manitoba’s Excellence in Education Awards to celebrate outstanding teachers and school leaders who go above and beyond to benefit students and administration with the Prairie Rose School Division feels there are more than a few outstanding members worthy of recognition throughout the Division.

The awards highlight the remarkable contribution of educators whose practices have a positive impact on both student learning and engagement. Trustees, superintendents, principals, colleagues, students, and parents are encouraged to take this opportunity to nominate the exceptional educators in their community who are deserving of such recognition.

Nomination categories are as follows:

– Teaching Excellence

– Outstanding New Teacher

– Outstanding Team Collaboration

– Outstanding School Leader

– Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education.

PRSD has many exceptional teachers and school leaders, if you have someone who you would like to recognize, please take some time to complete and submit a nomination for the 2018-2019 school year.

The submission deadline for nominations is November 30, 2018. For complete information on selection criteria and nomination process, visit www.edu.gov.mb.ca/k12/excellence/.