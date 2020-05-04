Elm Creek students look forward to grad amid COVID-19

When Taylor Carlson found her perfect grad dress on a whim at a store in the U.S., she didn’t think in a few months she would swap it out for sweatpants and a hoodie.

“It doesn’t really feel real,” said the senior at Elm Creek School. “Doing classes online and not being with my friends every day feels like I’m in a book or a movie.”

In mid-March the province of Manitoba mandated all schools to be closed due to the spread of COVID-19, forcing classes to be converted to an online system.

Taylor is the co-president of her 16-person senior class, and she says this isn’t the way she imagined to be finishing school with her friends she’s been with since kindergarten.

“We’re trying to keep everyone connected even though we’re not together,” Taylor says.

With the closure of school comes the cancellation of many senior events like spirit week, school dances, and their graduation ceremony slated for the end of June.

Taylor says despite seeing her friends virtually instead of in-person, she still wants to plan a gathering — virtual or otherwise — to celebrate their achievements.

“The uncertainty is pretty hard to deal with,” she says. “But we’ll figure something out.”

“Figuring it out” has become the motto for a lot of people amidst the pandemic, including Taylor’s mom and Elm Creek School teacher Lisa Carlson.

The grade 9-12 teacher has converted her home into a classroom via Google Meet and Zoom meetings.

“We’ve all been tested on our technology skills,” Lisa says. “It’s been a learning curve for a lot of teachers.”

Lisa says while delivering course materials and ensuring students learn, it’s taking a back seat to help kids cope with the adjustment mentally.

Most school divisions across the province have implemented a system in which what a student’s grade was on March 20 will remain until the end of the school year. Students can take the opportunity to improve their grades, but it won’t go lower than what it currently sits at.

“We’re just hoping that the kids are mentally well and feel safe,” she says. “Whatever learning they can get done between now and June so be it.”

Outside of classroom hours, Lisa says the lines of her work/home life are blurring together.

“I’m constantly answering emails and often it’ll be the same question, whereas in the classroom I would have said it out loud and everybody would have heard it. If a student misses a [Google] Meet they might not have heard it,” she says.

Students like Taylor say while she’s grateful for the extra work teachers are putting in to ensure all their learning requirements are being met, she’s also struggling with being at home while missing learning in the classroom.

Her classmate Katrina VandeVelde feels the same way.

The senior class valedictorian is keeping busy with online classes but misses seeing her friends every day.

“I’ve just been trying to fill my days with as many productive things as I can,” she says.

While the seniors are keeping busy with virtual hangouts, reading, and tending to their farms — something Taylor calls “Cow Therapy”, the disappointment of postponing their graduation looms over their heads.

“A lot of the people in my class have been talking about grad for years, this is the event of our class that everyone was so excited for,” VandeVelde says.

Elm Creek School principal Bill Yaworsky said grad is officially postponed, with an alternative date to be determined at a later time.

When that later time comes, VandeVelde is excited to stand before her classmates and deliver a speech that “isn’t too cheesy”.

“I’m still excited for whatever kind of party we’re gonna have,” she says. “I think it’ll be even better because we haven’t seen each other in so long.”