Elm Creek Skating Club gets $7K from Cargill

The Elm Creek Skating Rink received a boost recently.

Employees from Cargill’s Elm Creek, Man., crop inputs retailer presented a cheque for $7,000 to the Elm Creek Skating Rink after area farmers voted for the charity during a recent customer promotion event.

Together with Bayer CropScience, Cargill developed the Cargill Community Giving program where farmers received votes for local charities based on crop protection purchases made during a specific timeframe earlier this year.

Cargill cares about the communities where we work and live, so providing an injection of funds to an organization like the Elm Creek Skating Rink that is valued by local farmers is a great way of giving back.