Election 2018 - Morris results

The race for Mayor and council is in the books for the Town of Morris is in the books after the 2018 Municipal Election came to a close Wednesday evening.

Mayor

Scott Crick – Elected – 522 Votes

Gavin Van Der Linde – 217 votes

David Smith – 101 votes

Council

Chris Hamblin – elected – 609 Votes

Mel Baxter – elected – 507 Votes

Margaret Johnston – elected – 502 Votes

Tim Lewis – elected – 447 Votes

Trevor Thiessen – elected – 379 Votes

Ruth Murray – elected – 336 Votes

Bill Ginter – 333 Votes

Kevin Clace – 298 Votes

Reba Krahn – 220 Votes

Wesley Zilkie– 186 Votes

Matthew Schultz– 124 Votes

Pro Lagos – 117 Votes

Carla Krawetz – 106 Votes

Doug Penner – 97 Votes

Barry Krueger – 90 Votes

In the RM of Morris, Reeve Ralph Groening was acclaimed to the position for another four years, while council will look a little different.

Reeve

Ralph Groening – Acclaimed

Council

Shane Kroeker – elected – 340 votes

Mervin Dueck – elected – 321 votes

Rick Giesbrecht – elected – 315 votes

Scott Siemens – elected – 291 votes

Stan Siemens – elected – 287 votes

Barry W. Fraese – elected – 230 votes

Dennis E. Robert – 219 votes