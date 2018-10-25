Election 2018 - Morris results
The race for Mayor and council is in the books for the Town of Morris is in the books after the 2018 Municipal Election came to a close Wednesday evening.
Mayor
Scott Crick – Elected – 522 Votes
Gavin Van Der Linde – 217 votes
David Smith – 101 votes
Council
Chris Hamblin – elected – 609 Votes
Mel Baxter – elected – 507 Votes
Margaret Johnston – elected – 502 Votes
Tim Lewis – elected – 447 Votes
Trevor Thiessen – elected – 379 Votes
Ruth Murray – elected – 336 Votes
Bill Ginter – 333 Votes
Kevin Clace – 298 Votes
Reba Krahn – 220 Votes
Wesley Zilkie– 186 Votes
Matthew Schultz– 124 Votes
Pro Lagos – 117 Votes
Carla Krawetz – 106 Votes
Doug Penner – 97 Votes
Barry Krueger – 90 Votes
In the RM of Morris, Reeve Ralph Groening was acclaimed to the position for another four years, while council will look a little different.
Reeve
Ralph Groening – Acclaimed
Council
Shane Kroeker – elected – 340 votes
Mervin Dueck – elected – 321 votes
Rick Giesbrecht – elected – 315 votes
Scott Siemens – elected – 291 votes
Stan Siemens – elected – 287 votes
Barry W. Fraese – elected – 230 votes
Dennis E. Robert – 219 votes
