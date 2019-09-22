Early bird tickets still available to MAF Gala

It’s a good time to get tickets to this year’s Miami and Area Foundation Gala with special guest speaker Jay Onrait of TSN set for Saturday, October 26, as the early bird special runs out at the end of the month.

“We really hope people are excited,” said Treasurer of the Miami and Area Foundation, Tricia Livingston. “Jay Onrait from TSN is a fairly big name, has been around for a while, but he’s also a small-town guy at heart. We talked to him last week and he’s really excited about coming to Miami for this year’s gala.”

This year’s gala is the 10 year anniversary of the organizations and ninth year of handing out grants back to the community. Over $40,000 has been given back to the community by way of granting and Livingston is excited to continue serving the region.

“We’re shooting for $550,000 in the endowment fund this year, we’re in the $450K range this year but we’re making the push for $550 is we can get enough donations,” she said. “The more we can get (the endowment fund) to grow the more we can do. There has been some exciting stuff happening in town and I know there are some projects on the go right now.”

The gala gets going Saturday, October 26, with doors opening for cocktails at 5 p.m.

“There’s going to be so much going on we’re really excited for the day,” explained Livingston. “We’ll have a rainbow auction, a silent auction, a live auction, and some other fun things that we hope Jay will participate in as well. Our auctioneer has been doing this for 10 years and he does an amazing job so we’re excited about everything that night.”

Along with a night of laughs, the foundation will also be announcing the Citizen of the Year, which is something people are always happy to be a part of. Early bird tickets are $75 each and a tax receipt is available upon purchase. Buy before Oct 1 and ticket holders will be entered into a draw to win two free tickets.

“After October 1, you won’t be in for the early bird but it’s still $75 and you will still get a tax receipt,” she added. “If you need a ticket you can get in touch with me at 204-435-2473 and you can find the Miami and Area Foundation Facebook page as well and send us a message there.”

The event will be held at the Miami Community Centre.