Dropping into Portage-Lisgar, PPC Candidate Aaron Archer

Aaron Archer isn’t your typical candidate for the Portage-Lisgar riding being a first time People’s Party Candidate for the region and ‘Parachute Candidate’ hailing from Albert, but he is promising open communication in government and strong support of PPC party leader Maxime Bernier.

“A lot of my community spirit and experience come from the many years of volunteering, fundraising, attending elementary, middle and high schools to give presentations and talks with students and the interested public about hockey and dedication,” explained Archer. “I always enjoyed representing the high standards that were needed to be at a higher level and the passion and resolve it required.”

At 24 he joined the army after becoming a journeymen welder through my apprenticeship at S.A.I.T College before realizing there was more to life than one profession and one way of doing things.

“I had a burning desire to represent my country as I did once in my life already on the hockey teams I once played for so I joined the Army,” said Archer. “The military trained me to pay attention to the details. It taught me to be decisive, accurate, and to always have a plan. Overseas and at home, we represented Canada and were legally held to a higher standard.”

After retiring from the military, Archer started his own welding and custom fabrication company. The economy was souring and his business struggled, like most Albertans and Canadians, to really make any gains financially in the current climate and system. He then decided to try his hand in politics.

“The term “Parachute Candidate” is so perfectly suited to me. I have come a long way and sacrificed a lot and continue to come all this way from Okotoks, Alberta to allow for a real opportunity for Canadians to finally make a stand behind enemy lines and say “No More” to their force-fed choices,” he said. “The choices prior to Maxime Bernier creating the People’s Party of Canada was causing me anxiety. It caused enough anxiety to stop what I was doing and jump back or (parachute) back on the front line in whatever way possible.”

Why he’s running

Archer feels his strong military background and personality is needed these days to hold the government to account.

“Question Period would become Answer period,” he boasted. “If I am a member of parliament and am given a straight forward question to answer, there should be a legal binding mandate for that question to be answered. If it is not honest, we have the law to hold them to account. I am tired of the status quo. I am eager to start using experts in all fields in open forums to discuss and resolve our problems.”

Why the People’s Party

Archer says the People’s Party of Canada is the clear choice with strong leadership and passionate party members.

“Max Bernier is a dynamic leader with a much different vision for the future of Canada than the traditional political parties,” he exclaimed. “People who hear Max speak are impressed by his honesty, the lack of political correctness and the willingness to debate topics that other parties won’t discuss (but Canadians want to discuss).

“The People’s Party has a Freedom and Fairness agenda unlike any of the other parties,” he added. “The PPC truly believes that individuals can make the best decisions for themselves, their families and their local communities. The more money that is left in the hands of individuals the better the results for individuals and the country as a whole.”

Archer outlines his top issues as:

-1 Trade and removing inter-provincial industrial, and commercial barriers, red tape, and creating small business incentives.

-2 Carbon taxes, environmental misinformation, irresponsible new spending and getting our debt under control.

-3 Unaccountably and uneven levying of laws and government support to people and countries which have no intention of helping Canadians.

-4 Helping tackle Dairy farmers and all farmers in general who are looking for the best solutions to make these goods more affordable for purchase while at the same time making sure or farmers are competitive and insured against potential losses.

-5 Exiting our current relationship with the UN and all its unbinding mandates. Focus on Canadian first infinitives, so we can be strong enough ourselves to not be hypocrites when looking to solve the world’s issues.

-6 Abortion. We believe in Life but also understand this issue isn’t black and white and a lot of patience and time needs to be given to all the involved parties at play to come up with a mutual agreement that represents the give and take process and just because the supreme court has ruled on something doesn’t mean it cannot be up for debate and discussion. No topic should be sensitive enough to not be able to talk about.

-7 Missing and Murdered Aboriginal women and why nothing is being done, why so little answers, is there a bigger issue at play. This is an important issue that needs our RCMP undivided attention.

-8 Gun rights

-9 Immigration

-10 News media bias and government use of them as a propaganda arm, spreading lies and misinformation.

“I will use my lack of political experience to my advantage by having an open mind on issues,” alluded Archer. “My enthusiasm, creative ideas, and energy for serving people are boundless. I have sacrificed for the people of Canada once with my service in the Army and in Afghanistan with determination and distinction, and I intend to do the same for the people of Portage-Lisgar in this new role.”