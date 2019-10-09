Dondo a "different option" for voters

Canada will be voting on October 21, and Christian Heritage Party candidate Jerome Dondo is hoping to offer a different option to voters.

Dondo is a Chartered Professional Accountant out of St. Claude. He lives in the area with his wife of 19 years and their 10 children. Dondo has run twice in the Portage-Lisgar area and a few times in other ridings and has spent six years as a school trustee with the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine.

Dondo said he decided to run for office to give people an option of different policies that aren’t discussed by some of the other parties running.

“I love this country, we have a great country,” he said. “The other parties aren’t offering some of the policies that the Christian Heritage Party offers. I’m giving the choice to the voters, as well as supporting a party that I agree with.”

For example, Dondo said the budget could be balanced in six months using the Bank of Canada for interest-free loans.

“In the spring of 2019 the federal government introduced their most recent budget with a $19 billion deficit,” he said. “$25 billion was set aside for interest and debt service and costs. If we took that out of it, there would be a $6 billion surplus. Just by making that one change without affecting any programs or anything else, we could balance the budget in the first year.”

Dondo said a policy the CHP offers that other parties don’t is replacing the Income Tax Act with a spending tax.

“At this point, the Income Tax Act heavily favors the higher income groups,” he said. “Yes they pay a higher income tax, but they also have the money to invest into Tax-Free Savings Accounts and RRSPs, which gives them the ability to earn interest and capital gains without having to pay tax on it. They’re able to reduce their tax burdens through savings and other opportunities… but lower-income people can’t.”

Dondo said the party wants to offer an incentive to give people the option to use cleaner technology. “Right now if somebody’s looking for a car, they can buy a brand new car for $20,000 but it relies on fossil fuels,” he said. “A cheaper electric car is $40,000. If you’re on a tight budget, you’re going to pick the cheaper option. The carbon tax is just a penalty on the people who can’t afford the cleaner technology, and the parties are kind of shaming those who can’t get out of that cycle.”

Concerns about the environment, health care and senior care have topped the list of issues Dondo has heard from constituents.

He said the party would offer a personal savings account that is similar to the idea behind the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) but would offer more control.

“All the money that they put into it is set aside for them,” he said. “It gives them the flexibility to use it, whether they find themselves out of a job and need to use that or they’re retiring.”

Dondo said Indigenous issues are high on the list for constituents as well. “Conservative and Liberal governments over the years haven’t dealt with First Nations properly,” he said. “We need to get rid of the Indian Act, go back to the treaties and really take care of the First Nations like we have the fiduciary care and commitment to do.”

Dondo said one problem in elections is that election laws favor the major parties.

“Election laws are made by the government of the day, and every time they introduce laws they’re introduced in a manner that supports the larger parties and keeps the smaller parties out,” he said. “We don’t have our leader on the national debate, that’s free advertising that all the major parties are getting that we’re not allowed to get.”

“If the elections were actually democratically fair and the voters were getting the same information, I’m sure there would be a lot more parties represented in parliament,” he added.

Dondo said his experience as a school board trustee and within the municipality make him a good candidate. He also said the options offered by the CHP make them different from all the other parties running.

“We’re a different option,” he said. “The other parties do look at how people are voting, so whatever policy the voter wants to see in government, if they vote according to that it’ll get the attention of the larger parties. You may not get the representation in parliament, but they’ll make a note and go, ‘This party is getting a lot of our votes, we need to try to get that back,’ so the policies will reflect that.”

Dondo is running against incumbent Candice Bergen from the Conservative Party, Aaron Archer from the People’s Party of Canada, Beverley Eert of the Green Party, Cindy Friesen of the New Democratic Party and Ken Werbiski of the Liberal Party. The election takes place Oct. 21.