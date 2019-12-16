Donations rolling in for Carman Christmas Cheer, drop off tonight

The Carman and District Christmas Cheer Board received a couple of boosts to get things going this holiday season as we edge closer to the group’s big hamper pack in Carman.

The first donation came thanks to Ian and Danielle Wiebe, who sold pumpkins in October for Halloween. The duo raised a whopping $938.80 for the Christmas Cheer Board. The second donation came from the folks at MMJS Law Offices. The organization made a $150 donation which will buy the food for a hamper for a large family.

Local groups or businesses may find donating to a single hamper easier than collecting cans. Donation drop-off is set for Monday, December 16, while packing and close-out go December 17-18 at Carman Community Hall.

To get in touch with the organization call 204-745-6835.