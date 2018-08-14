Dog park a possibility for Carman

The Town of Carman council is looking into options for a community dog park.

Over the past few years, the council has fielded a few requests from residents who want a dedicated space to exercise their canine pets, but nothing concrete has come of those requests yet.

“It’s an ongoing project,” said Councillor Jane Swanton. “There is a group of people who would like to see it happen.”

Swanton said the council is currently researching dog parks in other communities.

“We’re looking around to see what kind of information we can get,” she said. “[We’ve] looked at two or three, but it’s fairly costly. In some communities the city or town or municipality has just designated an area, and then had a group get together and do fundraising for the fence and that kind of thing.”

She noted that there are lots of factors for the council to consider. For example, some dog parks offer water on site, and some don’t due to concerns about illness.

“It’s a little more involved than I thought it was,” she said.

Finding the right location could also prove difficult, since the park would need to be situated on town land.

Council will continue to research the project.

Similar community improvement projects (i.e. the Carman Community Pathway, the Carman Community Garden, the Kin Splash Zone and more) have been spearheaded by committees formed by local residents, but so far there is no word on a committee to create a local dog park.

