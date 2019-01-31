Dietitians meet in Carman to discuss new food guide

Southern Health Sante Sud’s Regional Dietitians team meeting was held Wednesday at the Carman United Church in Carman, Man.

The meeting features dieticians from around the region who will get together every couple of months. The event is almost like a staff meeting but also is a practice meeting about current nutrition-related topics to help out clients in the region.

This meeting featured talks about Canada’s new Food Guide and what it will mean for people across the region, how Dietitians plan to implement it and what it means for changes from the old guide.