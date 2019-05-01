Diamond work, new scoreboard, for Carman Cardinals

The Carman Cardinals are getting set for the 2019 Border Baseball League Regular Season and the team’s home field diamond received a bit of a facelift thanks to some support from the Town of Carman and Carman Dufferin Recreation.

“There was some work done on the diamond and the rec commission did a great job,” said Cardinals general manager, Jack Pethybridge. “We not only did the mound but the batter’s box as well.”

The funding for the mound and batter’s box repairs came through the Town of Carman.

“They provided the funding for the work to be done on the diamond so we appreciate the fact they stepped up and did this,” he said. “It won’t only be us using the diamond. The midget team will be using it as well so it’s a big thing for the town.”

Also coming in the coming weeks is a brand new scoreboard for the diamond. Funding for the scoreboard was through a sponsorship from the Carman Area Foundation and Newman Hand Insurance.

“Hopefully, it is here and up for our first game, May 10, against Morden,” he said. “If we can’t get it up and running by then, we’ll have it up for our home opener against Clearwater on May 24. It’s an LED scoreboard.”

The new board is not a stretcher that shows all nine innings but rather just shows the score, the inning number, and what the strike-count it at.

“It’s about 10×4 foot sign and we’ll have some sponsorship across the top as well,” adds Pethybridge. “So to have a proper scoreboard is huge for players and fans alike.”

He goes on to explain the importance of having a senior baseball team in town again.

“It’ll give incentive to midget players and younger players to continue playing baseball in their home town,” said Pethybridge. “We are also still looking for a few volunteers, game day volunteers. We need an announcer, scorekeeper and people to help with 50/50 through the crowd as well.”

The time commitment isn’t that large for helping out with the Cardinals. Pethybridge is looking for people to walk around selling 50/50, and a couple more to help with scorekeeping and announcing.

The team uses their 50/50 sales to help pay for the umpires and a few other things.