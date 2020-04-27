Deeper look into fair cancellation

This coming July will no longer feature midways, parades, or the community’s biggest annual event, the Carman Country Fair.

The announcement came April 13 via Dale Reimer, president of the Dufferin Agricultural Society (DAS).

“As a charity with the ultimate goal of the betterment of our community it is our duty to act with the health of the community in mind,” read the statement released regarding the status of the fair.

The fair was set to take place July 9-11, 2020, continuing its streak of being the longest-running consecutive fair in Western Canada since 1879.

“After the cancellation of Countryfest and Folk Fest, and other big festivals in the area being cancelled as well it was inevitable that we had to make the call,” said Jodi Winkler, executive director of the DAS.

Winkler said the board of directors felt it was irresponsible to put the health and safety of vendors and sponsors at risk which led to the decision of cancelling the annual event.

She also noted that since the fair attracts people outside of the community, it wouldn’t be safe to hold an event with so much risk involved.

“We had people that would come back, come home essentially, from other provinces to the fair for that weekend, plan summer holidays around it,” she said. “we had a really good momentum going with [it] for the past four years.”

With the decreased amount of tourism the Carman fair brings in, Winkler says she expects the local economy to take a hit.

She expects hotels, campgrounds, and local restaurants to take it the hardest.

“Not that they haven’t already seen a difference with the COVID situation, but without the fair it’s gonna be even worse,” she said.

And for the 4-H Beef Club, the stakes are even higher.

The youth development program for young cattle farmers cannot have their annual steer auction at the fair, making them get creative.

“We decided that it was going to be basically up to each member to kind of market their animal privately,” said John Best from the Graysville 4-H Beef Club. “It’ll give the kids a better perspective and some good learning skills on how to market their animals.”

There were approximately 50 animals set to be auctioned at this year’s fair.

Best said instead of the traditional auction, members will have to do most of their selling over the phone which can aid in developing their public speaking skills further.

He also noted since the general market for beef is down this year it’ll give the members a better understanding of what it costs to raise their animal and what their bottom line is.

The Carman Country Fair’s bottom line? Helping out where they can.

Reimer said their goal now is to help the community out from a mental health standpoint.

“There’s got to be a mental health toll on all communities right now with less socialization,” said Reimer. “I mean technology can do some, it can bridge some gaps, but this is a massive lifestyle change.”

He said they have reserve funds from the annual Truck Pull for Mental Health event they want to put into bettering the mental health of the community.

The event, which would have been it’s fourth year this July, raises money through the fair to donate to mental health initiatives. Reimer said since that can’t happen this year, they’ll spend the extra time they have focusing on the community’s mental wellbeing.

“That’s where our focus is going to be,” he said.