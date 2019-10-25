Curl for Cancer looks to break $1-Million raised

Carman Curl for Cancer is just around the corner and organizers are excited to be back in the Carman Community Hall for another banquet/auction celebration to end the event after bringing in their largest amount to date in 2018.

“Thanks to all the previous years and previous committee members that have done such a good job of organizing and making this a well-oiled machine, a lot of the businesses are ready for the event and excited to help out,” said Curl for Cancer committee member, Haley McIntosh. “They make it such an easy job for us. We come in and it’s the same things, talk to the same businesses, and everyone has their jobs to do and they get them done. It’s still a lot of work but thanks to the support of everyone involved it comes together nicely.”

Last year, Curl for Cancer raised over $100,000 for a few local charities. $12,500 was donated to Carman Palliative Care, $35,000 to South Central Cancer Resource, Cancer Care Manitoba got $35,314.90, the Canadian Cancer Society received $20,000 and the Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology was given $2,500.

The event used to hold around 200 people when hosted at the Carman Golf and Curling Club, but since moving to the Carman Community Hall that number has grown by 100.

“We had it there last year and this year now just simply for more space,” said Jaime Friesen, Curl for Cancer committee member. “Right now we’re almost around the 200 mark for people expected at the banquet and we’re still looking for a few curling teams to join us as well.”

This year the group is hoping to break the $1,000,000 raised mark, as currently, Curl for Cancer has raised nearly $950,000.

“The banquet is such a huge celebration,” adds McIntosh. “There will be the live auction, a silent auction and a rainbow auction and we always have great prizes from the donors.”

There hasn’t been a deadline set for curling teams to enter, but with the event scheduled November 2, the committee will accept teams until the 1sttt, as long as there are spots available. There was a handful left to start the week. The committee would like to have all banquet goers locked in soon as to have enough meals prepared for the night. Contact carmancurlforcancer@gmail.com to get a ticket or more information.

This year’s guest speaker is Kristi Rapp, a cancer survivor in her 20’s, who will share her story with all in attendance.

Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. and supper gets going at 6:30.