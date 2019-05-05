Cribbage tourney raises over a grand for CMB

Carman Minor Baseball received just over $1,000 thanks to the Shelly Lucking at the Carman Motor Inn’s cribbage tournament held at the Legion to start the month.

“The community support has been amazing and it really continues,” said CMB president, Erin Lemky. “$1,010 was raised at the event and we couldn’t be happier with the support we continue to receive.”

Lemky had asked Lucking if she was up for putting together something to support the organization and Lucking happily accepted. The initial thought was to help Carman Minor Baseball set up a Slo-Pitch tournament to help raise funds this summer, but instead, Lucking had the idea of running a Crib tournament to help bring in some cash.

“Shelly has some history running tournaments like this in the community and she was happy to join in and help us get it all together,” said Lemky. “She also got some help from the legion in town, as they donated the space and the cards while Shelly organized the tournament.”

20 teams of two took part in the crib tournament with a $20 entry fee. There were even a few raffle prizes involved, as well as 50/50 tickets on site.

“Shelly has been super great with this whole project,” said Lemky. “She goes back to umping me when I played fastball as a kid so we’ve had a close relationship through that. It’s really great she is still giving back to the community and loves the sport and wants to be involved. We all want to get this project up and running and it’s amazing the community support we receive for this.”

The crib tournament was April 6 and the softball tournament is still in the works. Lemky adds they are waiting for Carman Minor Ball’s tournaments to be booked before anything is locked in place.