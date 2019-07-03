Construction set to begin at Boyne Regional Library

The Boyne Regional Library is on the move and it needs a little help.

The library is moving temporarily as the building renovation/expansion is officially set to get underway in the coming weeks.

“We’re just moving to the old Piston Ring building, by the youth for Christ building,” said Head Librarian, Sandra Yeo. “We’ll have the same hours, Tuesday to Saturday with two evenings a week, everything will be the same as usual. Just give us some time to get over there and set up.”

The library has 37,000 pieces of inventory that has to make the trip, and boxes and volunteers to help pack and move are needed to make things run smoothly.

The library will be closed from ‪July 8 to July 17 but will reopen July 18 at 8:30 a.m. Yeo encourages people to stop in and get anything they need before the closure.

Interested volunteers are asked to get in touch with Diane at the Boyne Regional Library at (204)745-3504, as she is scheduling and educating all of the volunteers.

“We’ll have a job for everyone,” adds Yeo. “We’ll be back open on July the 18 and we’re excited to be up in full order.”

Construction starts

The Boyne Regional Library Renovation and Expansion Committee is excited to announce that LCL Construction Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the Library Renovation and Expansion.

“We are also happy to say that local trades are being used as much as possible for this project,” explained committee chair, Dale Owen. “The construction starts in about two week, and we’re really excited to be getting started!”

At present, the committee has the funds for the renovation and expansion of the building, and are still working on raising the capital for the ramp and the children’s section.

“We are so very close,” said Owen. “We could finish the whole project with a little help from our friends. If you were thinking about donating to the project, and haven’t yet, now is a great time.”

Table for 300

As the Boyne Regional Library is all about community, the Reno Committee has been bringing events to Carman that celebrate and bring the community together and the Table for 300 Mad Hatter Dinner is no different.

The event takes place August 16 on the bridge at Ryall Park in downtown Carman. Tickets will officially go on sale Thursday, July 11 at 5 p.m. on the Ryall Park stage. The committee will be selling tables of eight with tickets set at $75 per person, a portion of which event goers will receive a tax receipt for.

“The event kicks off with cocktails and table set-up at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7,” said Owen. “The “After Party” will feature the Dirt Road Pilots on stage at Ryall Park from 8 to 11 p.m. Come dressed in white and wear a Mad Hatter hat. Plus people will have to decorate their table according to a book theme.”