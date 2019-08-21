Community rallies behind boys' lemonade stand

For the second year in a row, Keaten, Nash and Declan Spencer hosted their lemonade stand in memory of former Carman Elementary teacher and community member, Mandy Kalyniuk, who passed from cancer in 2018, and again the boys came up big with over $1,500 in donations taken in.

“Mandy was a super good friend of mine, a teacher at Carman Elementary School, and she passed from cancer in 2018,” said Nicky Spencer. “She was super important to my boys and they really wanted to do something to commemorate her and keep her memory alive. Last year they did it and they raised money for a chair and a lamp for Carman Elementary School. This year, they are going on a Light the Night Walk and donating toward that.”

That’s not all the boys are planning to do with all the money they raised as scholarships are planned for high schools in Carman and Neepawa.

“Mandy really touched a lot of people in the community,” said Spencer. “The community is just amazing, last year they raised $1,800 and this year $1,500. We had people donate things for the boys as well as the community really gets on board for this.”

The boys had lemonade, ice tea and baked good available for sale until some other items were donated to the cause from local establishments like Big Willy’s Pizza and baking from Sandra Yeo.

“I had a few tears that morning because I was so proud of them,” she added. “They put all this work into it and they aren’t keeping any of the money. It goes to show how important Mandy was to them, it isn’t a fight to get them to do this and they give their explanation as to why they’re doing it and I was just saying to someone how proud I am of them.”