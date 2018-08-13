Community focus group on immigration

A community focus group to discuss immigration, what additional services may be needed to help people to easier integrate into communities, and the impact newcomers may have on the Pembina Valley area, specifically Carman and the RM of Dufferin, is scheduled August 23 at the Carman Community Hall, 60 1st Avenue, from 7-9 p.m.

“Carman has a lot of people who have immigrated to the community not just our Syrian families and it’s important to hear from them and others what specifically makes Carman feel welcoming and inclusive,” said Economic Development Officer for Carman and the RM of Dufferin, Tyler King. “We’d like people to pre-register for the event if possible to know what types of numbers we can expect.”

The information gained from the focus group will be collected by Pembina Valley Local Immigration Partnership and will be used toward a regional strategic plan related to immigration and what could be changed or done better. The group will also look at possible new programming and opportunities to be able to better serve the entire region including Carman. A facilitator will be at the event to help get information out and formulate a plan.

“We’re looking at the supports newcomers may need and what could possibly be offered in Carman to help make transportation and other things easier for those people,” King said. “If we can bring those services here then they won’t have to go to places like Winkler.”

The focus group wants to hear from people with little connection to newcomer families as well as the people who work with the refugee families and other newcomers in the community.

“Those people will know what may be working and what isn’t,” adds King. “They may need some certain supports that aren’t offered here in Carman and we want to hear about it.”

Pembina Valley Local Immigration Partnership is looking to reach as many people as possible to better serve newcomers to Carman and the RM of Dufferin.